WWE Rumor Roundup: Identity of RETRIBUTION member revealed; Bayley's backstage problem with Charlotte Flair; SummerSlam title change; Alexa Bliss/Braun Strowman - 13 August 2020

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we bring to you the biggest stories and rumors from the day. WWE has been abuzz with the anticipation of the upcoming SummerSlam PPV.

WWE has been doing a great job of building to the event with high stakes matches such as Randy Orton vs Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship already announced. Another thing that has been making the news in WWE is the new faction called RETRIBUTION which has been creating havoc on RAW and SmackDown.

#5 Identity of WWE faction RETRIBUTION member revealed

There is a lot of speculation on the identity of the members of the faction, but it looks like the cat is out of the bag for at least one of the members who has been identified.

Tom Colohue had stated that one of the members in the group is NXT Superstar Vanessa Bourne. A fan on Twitter also suggested that one of the members resembled Vanessa Bourne and even had curly hair just like her.

Here is what Tom Colohue said:

"One of the names I mentioned was Vanessa Bourne. That's someone that was mentioned to me by someone backstage, and that is certainly been very strongly suggested. A lot of people have picked up on the hair of one of the members of RETRIBUTION and belive that relates to Vanessa Borne."

Vanessa Bourne is a fairly unknown name even in NXT. So it is a bit surprising that WWE is planning to have her bypass the NXT route and make her mark on the main roster straight away.

''Well, it is sort of a mismatch of things. A lot of different journalists at the moment are saying very different things. In reality, it's a bit of both. The people under the mask right now most likely are people who would be in RETRIBUTION. However, there are likely to be more members. It's a bit like when the Nexus first debuted and then they added three or four members over the course of it.''