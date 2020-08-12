Details of a SummerSlam title change being canceled due to D-Generation X revealed 

Former WWE Superstar JTG, popularly known as one-half of the tag team Cryme Tyme, was the special guest on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted live Q&A series with Chris Featherstone. JTG and the late Shad Gaspard, collectively known as Cryme Time, surprisingly never won the WWE Tag Team Championship in the WWE. However, they did come close to capturing the Unified Tag Team titles from Jeri-Show at SummerSlam 2009.

JTG revealed that Cryme Tyme was supposed to win the title match against Chris Jericho and Big Show at the SummerSlam PPV in August that year.

The reason why WWE nixed the SummerSlam title change plan

JTG revealed that Triple H and Shawn Michaels of D-Generation X wanted to win the titles at a later date from Jeri-Show, and that was the reason why the plan for Cryme Tyme to win their first Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam was dropped.

Shawn Michaels and Triple H would win the Unified belts from Jeri-Show at the TLC PPV in December 2009.

JTG also revealed another plan wherein they were supposed to win the titles in Africa, or right after returning from the Africa tour. The idea was to beat Lance Cade and Trevor Murdoch, but that plan sadly came to nothing.

Here's what JTG told Chris Featherstone on the UnSKripted Q&A session about the nixed SummerSlam plan:

"I heard that we were supposed to win that match against Jeri-Show, but things changed last-minute because DX wanted to work Jeri-Show and win the titles, so that got nixed. Yeah, so we were actually supposed to win it at SummerSlam, and then 'DX' wanted the titles. So, whatever. There was another slated time when we were supposed to win the titles. I think we were supposed to win the titles in Africa or when we came back from Africa at the PPV against Cade and Murdoch, and this was right before we got fired."

Advertisement

During the Q&A session, JTG commented on how CM Punk was backstage in WWE, a possible AEW debut or WWE return, working with John Cena, the reason why a Cryme Tyme reunion didn't happen in 2019 and various other topics.

JTG will take on Brian Cage at the VxS Wrestling show "No Justice, No Peace," which will be streamed on Fite TV on August 17th.

Please give a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription if you use any of these quotes and embed the YouTube video in the article.