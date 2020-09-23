WWE Rumor Roundup: John Cena issue ended Superstar's push, The Rock eyes return, Roman Reigns takes shot at Jon Moxley and more - 23rd September 2020

Welcome to today's edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup, where we take a look at the top stories of the day. Some reports suggest that Vince McMahon has picked the next two RAW Superstars he wants to push, and there is a rumor killer on the future of Jeff Hardy as well.

Before we get to those two big WWE stories, let us take a look at the headline-makers of the day.

John Cena issue ends WWE Superstar's push

Alex Riley was involved in a backstage incident with John Cena, and that was reportedly the reason why his push in WWE ended. Arn Anderson has now confirmed on his ARN Podcast that the rumors are true.

The AEW producer and coach reviewed the WWE Night of Champions pay-per-view from 2010 on his recent podcast and spoke about Alex Riley. He said:

“I think Alex had a good look. I think his work was ok. He’s seemed to gel well when they put him with The Miz. But there’s a famous story that he was offered some help from John Cena and he seemed less than enthused or interested which would have immediately made it’s way back to the locker room and to the office. I’m sure it was around that time that his water got cut off.” [H/T WrestlingNews.co ]

Alex Riley hinted at the John Cena issues earlier this year when he spoke to Chris Van Vliet. The former WWE Superstars claims that he apologized to the Cenation leader, but it only lead to them arguing even more.

"I think it came down to, in the end, two men just not liking each other. As sad as that is, it had an impact on my career because he is who he is. I just happened to be in a situation where, right from the start, it was just… he didn't like me.” [H/T Fightful]

“I would hear [he didn't like me] from other wrestlers, from time to time. It certainly didn't seem that way when we would interact. It's wrestling. it's something where, you do the best you can to learn in a way that is productive and will get you better. I tried to do that the best I could. It just didn't work out."

Alex Riley claims the 16-time World Champion was "pretty offended" by the incident but did not reveal what exactly happened. However, Riley has made it clear that he does not hold any grudges against John Cena.