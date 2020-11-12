WWE Rumor Roundup: John Cena's message to Nikki Bella after her first child; Former World Champion accuses legendary Superstar of burying his push; Undertaker's advice to Bray Wyatt - 12th November 2020

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where the article will try and bring the biggest stories and rumors for you. In this article, we will talk about what John Cena had to say to his former fiance Nikki Bella after she gave birth to her first child.

Top AEW Superstar has accused John Cena of trying to bury his push by refusing to lose to him. We will also talk about the advice that The Undertaker has to give to Bray Wyatt, and much more.

So without further ado, let's dive right in and check out the biggest rumors and stories of the day:

#5 WWE icon John Cena's conversation with ex-fiance Nikki Bella

John Cena and Nikki Bella had a long relationship which unfortunately came to end after the two broke their marriage. Both these WWE Superstar are in relationships now and Nikki Bella has become a mother.

Nikki Bella recently spoke to US Weekly and talked about how John Cena had contacted her after the birth of her baby. She revealed that the two spoke amicably and he congratulated her on becoming a mother.

So with the baby, he reached out to Brie and I both. We haven’t had an individual conversation in gosh, I don’t know how long, but it was very short and sweet!

Nikki Bella is currently engaged to Artem Chigvintsev, and the two have a baby boy together, whereas John Cena is now married to Shay Shariatzadeh. John Cena is known to be a gentleman and this gesture by the former WWE Champion surely meant a to Nikki Bella.

John Cena has not been seen in WWE since his cinematic match against Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36. There have been rumors that WWE might bring back Cena for a feud against Roman Reigns.