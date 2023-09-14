WWE Rumor Roundup: LA Knight was released despite interest in his 'talking' abilities, Former champion to become a free agent, Drew McIntyre's future

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we aim to bring you the most exciting stories from the world of sports entertainment. Today's edition revolves around top names, including former world champion Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, and Heath Slater.

There has recently been much speculation regarding Drew McIntyre's future in the Stamford-based promotion. Reports suggested that the two parties could not agree on a new contract, and McIntyre had not re-signed with the company yet. We will take a look at what the future holds for him, among other interesting topics.

#3 Drew McIntyre set to re-sign with WWE

After months of negotiating, it looks like The Scottish Warrior has finally agreed to ink a new deal with WWE. BWE stated that McIntyre is expected to re-sign with the company before his current contract expires.

Drew McIntyre returned to WWE at Money in the Bank 2023 after being out of action since WrestleMania 39. Here's what the news outlet posted about the former world champion's future in the promotion:

''Is Drew going to resign? Soon.''

It was believed that the two parties could not agree on monetary terms. McIntyre also wanted a better creative direction for himself. He lost to Gunther at SummerSlam 2023 and is currently in a program with The New Day on RAW. It will be interesting to see if he gets a bigger singles push now that he has agreed to sign with the company.

#2 Heath to become a free agent soon

Former Tag Team Champion Heath Slater is set to become a free agent soon after his contract with IMPACT Wrestling is over next month. Slater worked for WWE for 14 years before he was released in 2020. He joined IMPACT after his release and is a former tag team champion.

With World Wrestling Entertainment doing away with their alleged hiring freeze, Heath is expected to return to his old stomping grounds. Fightful Select reported that the Red Head Rebel has not agreed with IMPACT on a deal. He was allegedly offered a contract by WWE in 2020, but he refused to accept it as the pay was half of what he was making earlier.

#1 Details on LA Knight being released by the company after his first stint

The Megastar LA Knight has become one of SmackDown's biggest attractions and one of the most popular superstars in the company today.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer stated that Knight was signed by the company in 2013 after he impressed the management with his talking abilities in the reality show The Hero. However, he was fired a year later.

''His talking on the show did open some pro wrestling doors for him, and WWE signed him for developmental after the series aired [he was Randall Slade in WWE] but cut him a year later,'' stated Meltzer.

Meltzer also stated that the former IMPACT World Champion is set to get a significant push in the company because the ratings of his segments and merchandise sales have been solid. He is currently feuding with The Miz.