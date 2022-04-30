WWE Rumor Roundup - Major main roster releases coming soon? Superstar released for his lack of in-ring progress, Vince McMahon's perception of Dakota Kai

Welcome back to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE Rumor Roundup, and in an unfortunate turn of events, the day began with the news of ten NXT stars losing their jobs.

The roundup covers all the backstage details leading up to the budget cuts, including the reason behind WWE's release of Harland (Parker Boudreaux). We also have a detailed report on Dakota Kai's shocking WWE exit and what Vince McMahon thought of the former NXT star.

The promotion could also be planning more releases as the main roster might see the departure of several underutilized superstars. On that note, let's get right to the rumor roundup:

#1. Backstage news on possible WWE main roster releases

Is WWE planning on releasing several RAW and SmackDown stars?

As first reported by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, WWE released ten members of the NXT roster, many of whom were prominently featured on TV.

Dave Meltzer provided an update on Wrestling Observer Radio and noted that the promotion might not be done with its cuts just yet. Meltzer has heard "rumblings" backstage regarding more releases being on the way:

"There were 10 [NXT releases], and there's people in the company who think that's not it," said Dave Meltzer. "I've heard rumblings about more…."

It was added that the main roster could be targeted next as WWE may look to let go of a few superstars before the company's all-important investors call. While nothing's been confirmed, the idea of trimming the roster down has been floated behind the scenes.

"There's definitely people on the main roster that you could see could be [cut]," Meltzer added. "I guess the idea is to do it before the investors call, I don't know. That seems like the idea." [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

RAW and SmackDown have many wrestlers who are not being used and are evidently frustrated by the lack of opportunities to perform every week.

#2. Vince McMahon turned down the main roster call-up for Dakota Kai

Dakota Kai's name was surprisingly amongst the talents recently released by WWE. Dave Meltzer stated that she was ousted as Vince McMahon never saw her as a main roster superstar.

It was revealed that Kai had a few tryouts for a main roster call-up but ultimately faced rejection from the Chairman.

"She's been there too long, she's mid-30s, and they gave her the tryouts on the main roster; Vince said no," revealed Dave. "It's like OK, once Vince says no, what are you there for? Know what I mean?"

Dakota Kai was seen as a top female star in NXT, but Vince McMahon reportedly didn't have a similar opinion of the 33-year-old New Zealander. The WWE CEO allegedly had a different idea of what a wrestling superstar is and didn't have high hopes of seeing Kai succeed on RAW or SmackDown.

"You can all speculate on what Vince sees and doesn't see in people, but whatever it was, you know, he didn't see it in her [Dakota Kai]. It's not her working, obviously, but he has ideas of what a star is and whatever," Meltzer explained. "It's his judgment. You know what his judgment is. People know that going in." [H/T Ringside News]

Fightful Select added that Dakota Kai knew that her release was just around the corner and even indicated to the officials that she had no plans of renewing her contract.

The two-time NXT Women's Tag Team Champion is a highly-rated talent who should have no problems finding a major company to work for after becoming a free agent.

#3. The reported reason behind the release of Harland, a.k.a. Parker Boudreaux

Harland was destined for a significant push when WWE signed him over a year back. Despite possessing an enviable look, Parker Boudreaux, reportedly could not impress the coaches with his in-ring work.

According to Fightful Select, NXT trainers "felt like he'd not progressed in the ring quite enough for their liking."

Harland was introduced on NXT 2.0. under the management of Joe Gacy, and the young star was booked to win his first few matches. The early promise fizzled out quickly as officials believed that he needed more training inside the squared circle.

The former college footballer still has age on his side and has already made his intentions known about pursuing his pro wrestling dreams in multiple tweets since his release.

What do you make of the latest WWE rumors? Let us know in the comments section below.

