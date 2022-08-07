WWE Rumor Roundup - Major name removed from internal roster, Big update on Kevin Owens' status amidst TV absence, Roman Reigns to lose one of his world titles to a top star?

We're back with another edition of Sportskeeda's WWE Rumor Roundup as there continues to be many surprising developments in professional wrestling.

Karrion Kross' return has changed the dynamics on SmackDown as Roman Reigns now has a future title challenger waiting in line. We have all the updates on how Kross' comeback could impact the Tribal Chief's undisputed world championship reign.

A veteran name is also no longer part of the internal roster, which pretty much confirms his full-time exit from the company. The rumor roundup ends with a timely update on Kevin Owens' status.

#1. Vince McMahon removed from internal roster

Many fans and pundits were convinced that Vince McMahon's public retirement might not spell the end of his run in WWE. Some speculated that he might still pull the strings remotely, but that seems far from the truth.

PWInsider reports that Vince McMahon's name has been officially removed from the internal roster sheets.

"Vince McMahon was officially removed from the WWE's internal talent roster earlier this week, PWInsider.com has learned," reported Mike Johnson.

It's interesting to note that McMahon was listed as a talent even though he wasn't assigned to any brand. The former WWE CEO made a few rare appearances on RAW and SmackDown, which is why he was included as part of the active roster, similar to The Bellas and John Cena.

"McMahon had been listed internally as a talent alongside other talents who were not assigned to an official brand but would make occasional appearances and were signed to WWE deals [for example, this is how Nikki and Brie Bella and John Cena would be listed] but McMahon is no longer listed."

Vince McMahon was forced to resign from all his WWE roles after allegations of him paying "hush money" to several former female talents in recent months. As things stand, McMahon is not expected to return to WWE as the promotion is gradually transitioning to the Triple H era.

#2. Update on Kevin Owens' WWE status

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era Heard that Triple H and WWE creatives are preparing big plans for Kevin Owens in the future. Have him team up with Sami Heard that Triple H and WWE creatives are preparing big plans for Kevin Owens in the future. Have him team up with Sami 🙏

Kevin Owens not appearing on the first RAW under Triple H's regime shocked several fans. KO is widely considered a 'Triple H guy,' and his recent absence has raised concerns amongst his most ardent supporters.

Fightful Select reported that the new management is reportedly "cooking up" new creative plans for the former Universal Champion. Owens does not seem to have suffered an injury and is waiting for WWE's writing team to come up with an angle for him.

Kevin Owens has not appeared much on RAW since Money in the Bank, but that could change soon as Triple H would ideally want to push the former NXT Champion.

RAW and SmackDown have already seen a few positive improvements since Triple H was appointed the Head of Creative, and it seems like The Game still has more surprises up his sleeve!

#3. Karrion Kross could have a big impact on the world title picture

The return of Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux on the SmackDown after SummerSlam was arguably one of the most unexpected moments of the year.

Contrary to how he was portrayed during his first main roster stint, Kross interrupted SmackDown's closing segment and was booked as a top-tier talent this time. The former NXT Champion laid out Drew McIntyre before putting Roman Reigns on notice during an intimidating staredown.

Fightful revealed that one of the pitches made backstage was to have Kross enter the world championship scene featuring McIntyre and Reigns. The report stated that Karrion Kross could compete for one of Roman Reigns' world titles as USA Network officials want at least one belt to appear on RAW regularly.

Roman Reigns has not been on the Monday night show often since WrestleMania, and several ideas have been proposed backstage to overcome the issue. A pitch regarding having an interim champion was also made. However, it was not something WWE might have seriously considered. It should be noted that none of the plans mentioned above are confirmed to happen.

Would you like to see Roman Reigns drop one of his titles? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE writer just compared Roman Reigns' streak to The Undertaker's here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far