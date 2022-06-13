WWE Rumor Roundup: Major Roman Reigns feud not happening, Top SmackDown star possibly injured, Vince McMahon impressed with recently-crowned champion

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily Rumor Roundup, where we look at the top WWE rumors of the day.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns' major feud against a top RAW Superstar is not happening even after a major tease last week at Hell in a Cell. Vince McMahon is reportedly very impressed with a recently-crowned champion. Also, a top SmackDown star might have suffered an injury.

#3. Vince McMahon is reportedly very impressed with top SmackDown star

Friday Night SmackDown star Gunther, fka Walter, has reportedly impressed higher-ups in the company. A former record-breaking NXT UK Champion, Gunther has put a lot of effort into his diet and physique and is in great shape now.

According to a report from FIghtful, his dedication has impressed many influential people in the company. Additionally, Vince McMahon himself is very impressed with the star. The result was seen this past week on SmackDown as Gunther defeated Ricochet to become the new Intercontinental Champion, his first main roster title.

#2. Xia Li possibly suffers an injury on SmackDown

Money in the Bank 2022 is around the corner and the race to qualify for the career-changing ladder match has begun. This past week on Friday Night SmackDown, Lacey Evans and Xia Li faced each other to earn a spot in the women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

It was Lacey Evans who won the match to become the first entrant. However, Xia Li appears to have injured herself following the match. While no confirmation has been provided, she was spotted getting checked by the referee and medical officials in the ring and was then helped backstage by them.

#1. Roman Reigns' major feud with former WWE Champion not happening

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been away from television lately, but he still has a major target on his back. He is already in a feud with Riddle and Drew McIntyre on SmackDown.

This past week at Hell in a Cell, Bobby Lashley also hinted at coming after Roman Reigns' title by kissing a replica WWE Championship from a fan at ringside.

However, it was reported in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter that even though WWE specifically ordered Lashley to tease the match with Roman Reigns, there are no plans for that to happen. Instead, Lashley will be feuding with current United States Champion Theory on Monday Night RAW.

