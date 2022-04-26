WWE Rumor Roundup - Major star who asked for his release set to return, Vince McMahon planning big heel and face turns, and more

Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we compile all the biggest rumors being discussed in and around Vince McMahon's company.

The boss features prominently in today's edition as reports suggest that WWE could be planning more turns in the upcoming weeks.

A disgruntled superstar who has previously asked for his release could be on his way back to TV, with the company potentially looking to utilize him on Monday Night RAW.

We round off the latest rumor roundup with a massive update on Asuka's status. On that note, let's take a look at today's top rumors.

#1. Backstage news on Mustafa Ali's possible return

We have the full story, details of when and what discussed and pitched for subscribers of Fightful Select has learned that WWE has internally discussed bringing Mustafa Ali back to television.We have the full story, details of when and what discussed and pitched for subscribers of FightfulSelect.com now. Fightful Select has learned that WWE has internally discussed bringing Mustafa Ali back to television. We have the full story, details of when and what discussed and pitched for subscribers of FightfulSelect.com now. https://t.co/nvU58yZcPY

Mustafa Ali has not appeared for WWE since October after suffering 11 consecutive losses on TV. Ali publicly asked for his WWE release in January following reports of a backstage argument with Vince McMahon.

The promotion allegedly turned down his request, and he has since been waiting on the sidelines.

Fightful now reports that officials have talked about getting Mustafa Ali back on television, and a pitch was even made for him to appear on this week's RAW.

It should be noted that there is no confirmation of Mustafa Ali's return as creative decisions constantly change in Vince McMahon's organization. The former RETRIBUTION leader still has some time left on his contract, and it seems he could get a much-needed run on RAW after months of absence.

#2. Vince McMahon thinks some talent have been miscast

Vince McMahon believes some superstars are not playing the ideal characters.

Xia Li returned on the most recent episode of SmackDown, and there was a notable change in her character. The former NXT star came across as a heel during her backstage promo, and it was later highlighted that she could be a full-time antagonist moving forward on the blue brand.

In an update, WrestlingNews.co revealed that more superstars could soon undergo babyface and heel turns.

According to the report, Vince McMahon is under the impression that many wrestlers have not been given suitable on-screen roles, and people behind the scenes expect more turns to happen on RAW and SmackDown.

"This is the latest example of plans suddenly changing in WWE. WrestlingNews.co was told that fans should expect more turns for several stars in the coming weeks as Vince McMahon feels that some of the talent is being miscast right now," reported WrestlingNews.co.

The post-WrestleMania season is known for its fresh storylines, and Vince McMahon is reportedly looking to shake things up even further by repackaging certain superstars.

#3. Update on Asuka's status and WWE's creative plans

Asuka has not set foot inside the squared circle since July 2021, and several fans have inquired about the Empress of Tomorrow's potential return date.

Sean Ross Sapp revealed yesterday that WWE has imminent plans to get Asuka back for a feud with Becky Lynch. SRS stated that despite the unpredictable situation in WWE, the idea is for Asuka to return on the next RAW episode to begin a program with Big Time Becks.

Fightful further reported that wrestlers and creative team members have been making pitches for Asuka's return since January. However, officials were aware that the former RAW Women's Champion would not be available for the Royal Rumble, and she was always expected to be ready for a comeback in the spring.

As long as the company doesn't make any significant alterations to the script, Asuka is set to make a long-awaited return! Are you excited? Let us know in the comments section below.

