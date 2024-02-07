WWE Rumor Roundup: Major star set for character change, Vince McMahon to be removed from project, WrestleMania update for Cody Rhodes

Welcome to the latest edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup. We will deliver the latest and most engrossing rumors about the wrestling world. Today's edition will feature stories about Cody Rhodes, Vince McMahon, and Andrade.

Cody Rhodes and Vince McMahon have dominated the news in recent weeks, but for very different reasons. While the 78-year-old continues to create controversy following the Janel Grant lawsuit, The American Nightmare might not finish his story against Roman Reigns.

Read about all that and more below.

#4. WWE is reportedly trying to erase Vince McMahon from an upcoming project

Vince McMahon has come under fire following the Janel Grant lawsuit against him and John Laurinaitis. The former CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment stepped down from his roles in TKO.

With the future looking bleak for Vince McMahon, things seem to be getting worse for him. Dave Meltzer has reported that WWE is looking to erase the former Royal Rumble winner from the upcoming WWE 2K24 video game, which is set to be released next month.

The report also stated that the company is contemplating removing the former WWF Champion from their history entirely. Mr. McMahon was an integral figure in the Attitude Era as one of the biggest heels in history. It will be a gigantic task to remove him from wrestling history.

#3. NXT star Dijak's contract reportedly ends this summer

Dijak joined WWE as Dominik Dijakovic in 2017 as part of NXT. He had a series of great matches against Keith Lee as he became a big name on the former black-and-gold brand.

His main roster run was a disaster as he was a part of the Retribution stable, which flopped. He wrestled as T-Bar when he was on the main roster before returning to NXT in 2022 after being repacked as Dijak.

Expand Tweet

However, it was reported that the 36-year-old star's contract will be expiring this summer. This report came on the back of Dijak's big win over Joe Gacy at NXT Vengeance Day 2024 in a No Disqualifications match.

Dijak is a talented wrestler, and it will be interesting to see what the future holds for him.

#2. Unfortunate update for Cody Rhodes regarding WrestleMania XL

Cody Rhodes announcing that he won't face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL led to massive outrage from fans. The reaction has been huge, with WWE Universe unhappy with The Rock potentially facing The Tribal Chief.

Expand Tweet

In an unfortunate bit of news for The American Nightmare, it appears that the company's plans will not change despite the backlash from fans. Wrestling journalist Aaron Varble reported this. He added that The Rock had been calling the shots since January 1.

Cody Rhodes will likely take on Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins in a Triple-Threat match at WrestleMania XL for the World Heavyweight Championship.

#1. Andrade could be presented as a babyface

Andrade returned to WWE when he showed up at the fourth spot in the Men's Royal Rumble. He lasted over 20 minutes before getting eliminated by Bronson Reed.

The former United States Champion was a heel throughout his time in the global wrestling juggernaut's main roster. However, according to a recent report from PWInsider, Andrade will be a babyface for his latest run with the company.

This will be the first time the former NXT Champion will be a babyface since his early days in the former black-and-gold brand.

Meet the lucky man married to Jade Cargill RIGHT HERE