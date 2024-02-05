WWE pushing to erase Vince McMahon from upcoming project - Reports

WWE is reportedly doing its best to remove Vince McMahon from an upcoming project following Janel Grant's lawsuit against the former executive chairman of TKO Group Holdings.

The wrestling world was shaken in late January after Grant filed a lawsuit against McMahon and John Laurinaitis alleging sexual assault, exploitation, and trafficking during her time with WWE.

McMahon resigned from his position in TKO, while WWE has removed his page from its official website. Federal authorities getting involved also highlighted other alleged victims by the former WWE Chairman over the years.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio (via WrestleTalk), WWE is trying to erase Vince McMahon from WWE 2K24. Meltzer called it an almost impossible task given that the video game will be released next month.

Meltzer also noted that the company is considering removing McMahon from its history. It seems a ludicrous task, given that he was involved with the company from 1969 until his resignation. He was an on-screen character as well as Mr. McMahon, who is one of the biggest heels in wrestling history.

Recent allegations against Vince McMahon have overshadowed WWE's Road to WrestleMania 40. The company has begun distancing itself from its former owner and chairman, but more things might need to be done to repair the damages caused by McMahon's actions over the years.

AEW star comments on allegations against Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon has been making headlines since late last month, and several former WWE stars have commented on the allegations against him.

Current AEW star Matt Hardy reacted to the issue during a discussion with Jon Alba on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast.

"Obviously shocking, sad to hear," Hardy said. "After working with Vince so long, you'd want to think that, you know, when he's ready to wind down his career and eventually retire that hopefully he ends up going out on a good note and is appreciated. But I feel like this was just the opposite, worst-case scenario. ... If, once again, these things are all alleged, but when he has his day in court, depending on how things turn out, this can really, really tarnish his legacy and be damaging overall to WWE. [01:06 to 01:43]

Matt Hardy had three stints with WWE, starting as an enhancement talent in 1994. He became a full-time superstar in 1998, along with his brother Jeff. He temporarily left the company in April 2005 before returning three months later. His second run lasted until 2010, while his third stint was from 2017 to 2020.

