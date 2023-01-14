WWE Rumor Roundup: Massive name 'gone for good' and may never return, Details on multi-time world champion's potential return at Royal Rumble

Welcome to the latest edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we aim to bring you the most prominent rumors and updates from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will look at some exciting stories revolving around top names like Stephanie McMahon, Vince McMahon, and Edge.

Amidst rumors of Mr. McMahon returning to sell the company, the biggest development was the resignation of his daughter Stephanie. Not only did she step down as the co-CEO and Chairperson of the company, but has also resigned for good. Despite the belief that she might be back, this is not the case:

3) Stephanie McMahon is likely gone for good

Vince McMahon's daughter, Stephanie McMahon, had become the co-CEO of WWE along with Nick Khan when McMahon retired. However, she announced her resignation a few days ago after her father made his return and became the Executive Chairman again. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer noted that Stephanie is gone for good from WWE:

Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer notes that Stephanie is “gone for good” from WWE and “she may never be back.” (H/t: Cageside seats)

Meltzer also stated that she and Vince McMahon had trouble working together. It was Nick Khan who acted as a buffer between the two. Vince McMahon's return could have had a direct effect on Stephanie's decision to leave the company.

2) Details regarding Edge's return to WWE

Former World Champion Edge has been out of action ever since he lost his 'I Quit' match against Finn Balor at Extreme Rules 2022. The Judgment Day injured not only the Rated-R Superstar but also his wife Beth Phoenix. However, as per PWInsider, both Edge and Beth Phoenix are set to make a return at Royal Rumble 2023.

It has been rumored that Edge is looking to retire after this WrestleMania. So there is a high chance that a major match is being planned for him. For now, it looks like his feud with The Judgment Day will continue and the Ultimate Opportunist will be out for revenge when he finally returns to action.

1) Major concern over Randy Orton's career

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has reported that there is a lot of concern over Randy Orton's future. He also stated that RK-Bro is likely done as WWE have given Sheamus and Drew McIntyre the name Banger Bros. Considering the fact that the company doesn't like to have teams with similar names, it is a clear indication.

''McIntyre & Sheamus are now being called The Banger Bros. A key question from that regards both Orton & Riddle as RK-Bro, which would seem to mean there are no imminent plans for them to return because the WWE doesn’t usually like to do names so similarly.''

Randy Orton and Matt Riddle were known as RK-Bro and are former RAW tag team champions. Orton has been on a sabbatical owing to a back injury. Riddle, on the other hand, had a singles run after Orton was taken out but is currently out of action due to being in rehab.

Sasha Banks allegedly ignored a WWE legend backstage. Details here.

Poll : Are you excited for Edge's return? Yes No 0 votes