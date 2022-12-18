We're back with another stacked edition of Sportskeeda's WWE Rumor Roundup.

One of the biggest rumors doing the rounds this week has been regarding Vince McMahon's intention to pull off a shocking return. The unforeseen development, however, could negatively impact the company, and today's lineup of stories kicks off with all the details.

Matt Riddle's status has also been a massive topic of debate online as a new update contradicts previous reports about his absence.

A popular female star is also yet to make a decision regarding her long-term WWE future, and we have all the information in the latest rumor roundup.

#1. How Vince McMahon's return could harm WWE

Ever since Vince McMahon announced his retirement in July, WWE has changed drastically under Triple H's creative direction. The Game has looked to implement his NXT vision on the main roster.

The 77-year-old was never expected to make a WWE comeback amidst several allegations, as fans also seem to have gotten used to Triple H's product. However, a new Wall Street Journal report has revealed that Vince McMahon is planning a return as he feels he was given bad advice from people close to him several months back.

Dave Meltzer shed some light on Vince McMahon's apparent plans and provided a rather intriguing quote from a longtime supporter of the former boss.

It was noted that Vince McMahon getting back his WWE role could be disastrous for the company as it could trigger unwanted class action lawsuits. Here's what was stated in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

"What if [he] decided to upend the entire Board [he has 80 percent voting stock] and is still the largest owner of common stock?" noted one longtime supporter. "The class action shareholder lawsuits would cripple the entire company. The networks would balk."

Vince McMahon will ideally once again be the most powerful personality if he chooses to return.

However, McMahon assuming a similar position as before might not be well-received by TV network executives, as he would likely also not want to be an unimportant figure in the corporate setup.

"If he comes back, it's a scorched Earth scenario. Unless he figure a lesser role [and how can he of all people take a lesser role?], but the leak from his side is that he was given bad advice, so now he's blaming people."

While Mr. McMahon's desire to return might remain unfulfilled due to various complications, it's still quite fascinating to imagine how things would change again if he does regain his position as the Chairman of the company.

#2. Update on Matt Riddle's hiatus

The Original Bro has certainly not had a great end to the year. Matt Riddle was recently written off TV with an injury angle to cover up for a rumored wellness policy violation.

Speculation suggests that Riddle was suspended for failing his second drug test of the year and has been sent to rehab. As things stand, the former United States Champion will be out of action for six weeks, and many fans have raised questions regarding his status.

Interestingly enough, a contradictory report about Matt Riddle has also emerged in the wake of his recent on-screen absence. A source shot down the story about Riddle going to rehab and stated that the superstar was actually taking time off to deal with the pressures of his divorce from his ex-wife Lisa Rennie.

"One source close to Riddle denied the story saying he was taking time off because of pressure of going through a divorce."

WWE hasn't officially confirmed Riddle's rumored wellness policy violation, as the promotion has only disclosed the amount of time he'd miss on the sidelines. The truth, however, could be in the public domain sooner rather than later.

#3. Backstage news on Naomi's WWE future

With Sasha Banks seemingly done with WWE, all eyes are now on Naomi and what she chooses to do next in her career.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion has also not appeared on TV since walking out of RAW with her partner Sasha Banks in May. As revealed in the Newsletter, the 35-year-old superstar has not made a decision regarding her WWE status.

Here's what Meltzer reported:

"Regarding Trinity Fatu [Naomi], who left with Banks, and nothing has been said about her, we were told that she has to make a decision."

Returning with Sasha Banks as a tag team was one of the things Naomi originally had in mind, which can't come to fruition now as the Legit Boss has different ideas.

The other options for Naomi include signing elsewhere or having her WWE contract frozen, which could lead to a few forced appearances for the former Women's Tag Team Champion. The final and most likely possibility is for Naomi to re-sign with WWE and resume her run as a singles star without Sasha Banks.

Do you think Naomi also follows her close friend Banks out of the company? Share your views in the comments section below.

