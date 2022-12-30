WWE Rumor Roundup - Massive Roman Reigns dream match might never happen, Triple H's plans for 2023, Legend could return to the ring at WrestleMania 39

Welcome to Sportskeeda's WWE Rumor Roundup, and today's edition has many updates about the most anticipated show on the wrestling calendar, WrestleMania!

Roman Reigns is expected to play a significant role at the two-night event in 2023; however, he may not get the opportunity to have one of the biggest matches of his career if the latest reports are to be believed.

The promotion, however, is hoping to get a legendary star back at 'Mania, and the 58-year-old could even have another match.

We wrapped up the latest lineup of stories with backstage news regarding a new WWE signing and Triple H's grand plans for the new year.

#1. Who will Roman Reigns face at WrestleMania 39?

The Showcase of the Immortals will emanate from Hollywood in April, and many expect Dwayne' The Rock' Johnson to finally return for a dream match against Roman Reigns.

However, the latest on The Rock's status still doesn't confirm his availability for WrestleMania, as WWE even seems prepared for his absence. Cody Rhodes speaking about his title aspirations on the most recent RAW wasn't a coincidence, as The American Nightmare is a supposed backup for The Rock.

According to Xero News, The belief is that the first-time-ever match between the Samoan cousins might never happen if it doesn't go down at WrestleMania 39.

"Cody Mentioned the title on raw incase they go that route if Dwayne pulls out. I am told however with Dwayne there is one chance to do this match in Hollywood so if it doesnt happen this year it wont happen at all. The rest of feuds we will know more come Rumble," Xero News tweeted.

Xero News @NewsXero Cody Mentioned the title on raw incase they go that route if Dwayne pulls out.



I am told however with Dwayne there is one chance to do this match in Hollywood so if it doesnt happen this year it wont happen at all.



The rest of feuds we will know more come Rumble. Cody Mentioned the title on raw incase they go that route if Dwayne pulls out.I am told however with Dwayne there is one chance to do this match in Hollywood so if it doesnt happen this year it wont happen at all.The rest of feuds we will know more come Rumble.

The Twitter account also noted that Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair would be the top women's WrestleMania storylines, with Rhea Ripley potentially joining the latter.

The remaining angles should kickstart at the Royal Rumble, which is scheduled for January 28th.

#2. Triple H wants to attract top-tier talents from outside WWE in 2023

The signing of Dragon Lee seemingly came out of nowhere as the Mexican-born star wrestled a match for AEW in August. The 27-year-old star will head to NXT, where he will begin an exciting chapter under WWE's new management team.

Lee might not be the only highly-rated talent to arrive in WWE as Triple H's team is focusing on onboarding even more names next year. The Game is returning to its highly-acclaimed NXT model and is looking to sign 'standout' performers from around the world.

The pro wrestling free-agent market is full of promising talent, and 2023 could be when WWE again goes on a hiring spree.

Here's what WrestleVotes reported about Triple H's ambitious goal:

"I'm told WWE is hopeful the signing of Dragon Lee is just the start of "standout" talent agreeing to terms w/ the company. Hearing Triple H & crew have expectations to land other high quality names early in 2023."

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes I’m told WWE is hopeful the signing of Dragon Lee is just the start of “standout” talent agreeing to terms w/ the company. Hearing Triple H & crew have expectations to land other high quality names early in 2023. I’m told WWE is hopeful the signing of Dragon Lee is just the start of “standout” talent agreeing to terms w/ the company. Hearing Triple H & crew have expectations to land other high quality names early in 2023.

In case you missed it, a former world champion played a crucial part in getting Dragon Lee into WWE. You can check out that story here.

#3. Stone Cold Steve Austin certain to return at WrestleMania

Buoyed by the positive reviews of his WrestleMania 38 match against Kevin Owens, Stone Cold Steve Austin is considering stepping back into the squared circle for another memorable outing.

WWE is leaving no stone unturned in making WrestleMania 39 more special than previous years and is actively trying to stack the card with some big-name part-timers.

During a recent Wrestling Observer Radio episode, Dave Meltzer stated that John Cena and Dwayne Johnson are among the megastars who could probably make it to WrestleMania.

While nothing's guaranteed with the wrestler-turned-actors, Steve Austin is said to be the "surest of the three" to wrestle inside a packed SoFi Stadium.

Here's what was reported on WOR:

"[John] Cena is a 'probable,' and Dwayne [Johnson] is a 'possible,'" while "[Steve] Austin is probably the surest of the three... it's just a question of how he feels, and he's gonna do what he feels like doing," said Meltzer

Who would you like to see Steve Austin face at WrestleMania? Share your picks in the comments section below.

A WWE Hall of Famer states that John Cena wasn't the best athlete here!

Poll : 0 votes