WWE Rumor Roundup: Matt Hardy's interesting pitch involving the McMahons, former Intercontinental Champion's return confirmed and more – 10 March 2020

Sripad

In today's roundup, we take a look at Matt Hardy's stunning pitch involving The Undertaker that got rejected, Randy Orton's message to Mark Henry amid his feud with Edge, and the WWE Legend who could be retiring at WrestleMania 36.

Before we get to all that, we also have some backstage news regarding a shocking idea for CM Punk that was used for another Superstar at Elimination Chamber this year. Let's get past the headline-makers first:

10-time champion questions the McMahons

Matt Hardy has revealed to PW Insider’s Mike Johnson that his idea of interrupting the McMahons and questioning their promises to fans was rejected. He claimed that he wanted to be a part of that segment and get involved while the McMahons were in the ring, promising the fans that they would be listening.

“They were going to say like, ‘What do you want? Do you want your release? Do you want to get fired? Whatever?’ No, I want to stay [on] the show because I feel like you guys are going back on your word with what you're telling the people. You're not listening to them.”

Former Intercontinental Champion's return confirmed

Just as Matt Hardy left the WWE, Jeff Hardy was cleared for an in-ring return. The former Intercontinental Champion's return was confirmed on Monday Night RAW, and he is now scheduled to appear on SmackDown this Friday.

This Friday, @JEFFHARDYBRAND returns to Friday Night SmackDown on FOX! pic.twitter.com/5uSCmBQjS8 — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 10, 2020

It is not clear who he will be facing, but he has set his sights on Roman Reigns. Hardy wants to be involved in a feud with him at WrestleMania, but that will only be possible next year.

"Oh, gosh, more than anything, I would probably have to say, I feel like that there's a huge moment between me and Roman Reigns. So, yeah, I can kind of see that happening. I think there's one thing, just to be involved in something cool and important at WrestleMania in the next few years, if I can fight back into that zone, I think that's my biggest goal."

Reigns will be going up against Goldberg this year for the WWE Universal Title.

