WWE Rumor Roundup: Megastar set to return after 3 years; Jon Moxley part of SmackDown script and more

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest rumors from the world of WWE. In today's edition, we will talk about Ronda Rousey's reported return and what WWE might have in store for The Baddest Woman On The Planet.

This article will also take a look at two big NXT names possibly joining Monday Night RAW soon. We will also see how WWE made a major exception for former superstar Jon Moxley by having his name on the SmackDown script.

So without any further ado, let us dive in and take a look at the biggest rumors of the day:

#3 Ronda Rousey set to make WWE return

The former RAW Women's champion has not been seen in the company since WrestleMania 35. However, that might be set to change as Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has stated that the company plans to bring her back for WrestleMania this year.

Fightful Select noted that she has started training for an in-ring return and it is only a matter of time before she makes her return. Meltzer also said that there is a chance that she might return at the Royal Rumble to set up a match for WrestleMania.

#2 Two NXT stars could be making their WWE main-roster debuts soon

PWInsider has reported that LA Knight and Roderick Strong were present backstage on RAW this week. They also said that they might compete in the latest tapings for The Main Event. Recently, former NXT Champion Tommasso Ciampa and Pete Dunne were part of The Main Event as well.

This has given rise to speculation that mass callups from NXT may be on the horizon. All four men have held championships in NXT and represent the 'old guard'. It will be interesting to see if these veterans leave NXT 2.0 and join the main roster.

#1 Jon Moxley was a part of the SmackDown script

AEW Superstar Jon Moxley was part of SmackDown's script last week. His former teammate Seth Rollins name dropped the former AEW Champion while talking to Roman Reigns about their time in The Shield.

Although it was initially believed that Rollins may have gone off script, Ringside News has stated that Jon Moxley being mentioned was part of the planned promo on SmackDown and not a last minute call:

"Ringside News asked around about Seth Rollins namedropping Jon Moxley’s name on SmackDown. We were told that line was 100% scripted and approved to be on the show," per the report.

While WWE do not have a great track record of even acknowledging wrestling outside of the company, it is refreshing not only to hear Jon Moxley's name but also Mickie James acknowledged as the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion in recent weeks.

