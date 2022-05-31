WWE Rumor Roundup - More AEW stars willing to jump ship besides MJF, Major internal doubt over top name's abilities, and more

Welcome back to Sportskeeda's daily WWE Rumor Roundup. Several stories continue to come out of WWE despite AEW Double or Nothing being one of the top trends in pro wrestling.

However, the latest AEW pay-per-view isn't the most talked-about development online. MJF's contractual dispute with Tony Khan is currently a more prominent angle unfolding in wrestling. It's believed more AEW stars are reportedly interested in jumping ship, and we have all the details in the roundup.

Elsewhere, rumor mills churned out another interesting update regarding the backstage reaction to Stephanie McMahon's work.

Tony Khan also recently turned heads due to his comments about Money in the Bank. How did people behind the scenes react to the AEW President's jibe? We cap off the latest roundup with the big story.

#1. More AEW stars are ready to join WWE

Cody Rhodes crossing over to WWE has opened the door for many other AEW stars to potentially follow suit. The American Nightmare has been treated well upon his return, and it has potentially changed some mindsets within AEW.

Wrestling Observer's Bryan Alvarez revealed that more people in AEW are now willing to consider working for the competitors. It was clarified that AEW wrestlers aren't thinking about quitting but are also keeping their options open regarding their next big contract:

"There's been a big shift among people in AEW. Not that like they want out," said Bryan Alvarez. "But it's definitely different in the sense that I get the impression that more people are willing to go [to WWE] if they get like a great offer."

The situation was different sometime back as many weren't in favor of joining Vince McMahon's company. MJF is a significant example of talent from AEW being prepared to take drastic steps to secure a lucrative deal.

McMahon and his team are willing to shell out a lot of money for highly-rated stars, and the AEW locker room has undoubtedly taken notice:

"Whereas a couple of years ago, it wasn't like they wouldn't go if they offered tons of money, but they were like so happy to be there [in AEW]," continued Alvarez. "But now that they have seen that Cody's made a lot of money and he's like a top guy, and he's getting pushed, now things have absolutely changed in terms of the way that people view potentially going to WWE." (H/T: Wrestling News)

WWE has shed some of the negative publicity by backing Cody Rhodes with good booking. However, whether it inspires a few AEW stalwarts to jump ship would be a development worth tracking.

#2. Internal doubt over Stephanie McMahon's abilities as an executive

Stephanie McMahon @StephMcMahon As of tomorrow, I am taking a leave of absence from the majority of my responsibilities at WWE. WWE is a lifelong legacy for me and I look forward to returning to the company that I love after taking this time to focus on my family. As of tomorrow, I am taking a leave of absence from the majority of my responsibilities at WWE. WWE is a lifelong legacy for me and I look forward to returning to the company that I love after taking this time to focus on my family.

As announced by Stephanie McMahon, the promotion's Chief Brand Officer will be on hiatus for the foreseeable future. Stephanie said that she wished to focus on her family; however, new reports state that there are more reasons behind her sudden decision.

Andrew Zarian made an intriguing revelation on an episode of We're Live Pal with Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez. Stephanie McMahon apparently had people doubting her capabilities in her corporate role.

Vince McMahon's daughter had taken up some of former Chief Revenue & Marketing Officer Michelle Wilson's duties. The ad sales and sponsorship numbers were reportedly poor, which might have affected Stephanie McMahon's position. Here's what Zarian stated:

"The comment was that internally, there was doubt put on Steph and her abilities as an executive. A lot of this started after she absorbed some of Michelle Wilson's responsibilities after she left. One being ad sales and sponsorship. And the comment that I found interesting was that they mentioned that the investors were questioning why they weren't performing as well." (H/T: Wrestlingnews.co)

While Stephanie McMahon is expected to return at some point, there is currently no timetable on when that might happen.

#3. Backstage reaction to Tony Khan's comments on Money in the Bank

Tony Khan @TonyKhan

-great visits with fans + media

-a trip to LA for the most fulfilling meeting of my life with

-dinner with my Dad + Dana White, where I got to break the news to Dana about MITB moving to MGM

Today: Yesterday: one of my favorite days, including-great visits with fans + media-a trip to LA for the most fulfilling meeting of my life with @wbd leadership-dinner with my Dad + Dana White, where I got to break the news to Dana about MITB moving to MGMToday: #AEWRampage on TNT! Yesterday: one of my favorite days, including-great visits with fans + media-a trip to LA for the most fulfilling meeting of my life with @wbd leadership-dinner with my Dad + Dana White, where I got to break the news to Dana about MITB moving to MGM Today: #AEWRampage on TNT!

WWE officially moved Money in the Bank to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas after failing to sell out Allegiant Stadium. Tony Khan chimed in on the change and took a massive shot at his rivals.

The AEW boss ridiculed Vince McMahon's decision to compete with the UFC during International Fight Week in July. Dana White's MMA organization is set to offer a massive pay-per-view show on the same day as Money in the Bank.

Bryan Alvarez revealed on Wrestling Observer Radio that there were people in WWE who were "furious" over Tony Khan's comments:

"Certain people in WWE were furious, although no names were mentioned as to who exactly that was. Khan was happy to joke about WWE's recent decision to move locations for WWE's Money In The Bank show," said Alvarez. (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

Tony Khan's reaction to Vince McMahon changing the location of MITB has sparked varied debates, but will he be proven right? Will McMahon regret his decision to move Money in the Bank 2022?

