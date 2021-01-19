WWE Rumor Roundup: Multi-time World Champion rejected company's contract because of his wife; Released Superstar announces Royal Rumble entry; Horrified reaction to Brock Lesnar botch - 19th January 2020

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we try and bring the latest rumors and backstage stories from the world of WWE. In today's edition, this article will take a look at some interesting stories related to the upcoming Royal Rumble PPV.

This article will also take a look at the truth behind a botched spot that could have led to a career-ending injury and how the top Superstars involved in that match managed to save the situation. We will also talk about why a former two-time WWE Champion did not want to sign with the company.

So without further ado, let us dive in and take a look at the biggest rumors and stories from the day:

#5 AJ Styles rejected a WWE contract because of his wife

.@AJStylesOrg, mere minutes before entering the 2016 #RoyalRumble Match... #WWEUntold: AJ Styles' Royal Rumble Debut drops this Sunday. pic.twitter.com/hVvnFGSFm7 — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) January 14, 2021

On the recent episode of WWE Untold on the WWE Network, AJ Styles revealed why he rejected WWE's offer in 2001. He stated that although WWE was impressed with his performance in the few matches that he was a part of, he did not want to sign with the company as it would mean moving to Ohio.

"I wanted to make sure that she was able to go after her dream. That was very important to me. Mine could come second, so I didn’t take the developmental with WWE in Cincinnati. Years later, it ended up leading me back to WWE at the perfect time."

AJ Styles went on to become one of the biggest Superstars in TNA and is still considered the best TNA Original from the era. AJ Styles later joined WWE in 2016 and has managed to become a two-time WWE Champion since then.

AJ Styles also joked about how his wife has made a mistake by marrying him.

"My wife is brilliant, though I like to say she made a mistake in marrying me. She worked so hard to get to college and earn a scholarship, and her dream was becoming a teacher." H/T: Sports Illustrated

"The most interesting story is the story we're not actually telling."#WWEUntold: @AJStylesOrg’s #RoyalRumble Debut streams your way this Sunday on WWE Network. pic.twitter.com/SbHuKuK27Q — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) January 11, 2021

In recent memory, WWE Superstar Omos has paired up with AJ Styles as The Phenomenal One's bodyguard on RAW.