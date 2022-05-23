WWE Rumor Roundup - Multiple reasons led to Stephanie McMahon's big decision, Details of current stars wanting to walk out like Sasha Banks & Naomi

Welcome back to another stacked edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily WWE Rumor Roundup. Sasha Banks and Naomi are still the most talked-about names in wrestling as fresh details of their RAW walkout have emerged online.

Sasha Banks was reportedly unhappy about being replaced by a massive name in a WrestleMania match. Elsewhere, more stars apparently wished they could walk out like the former Women's Tag Team Champions.

The WWE Rumor Roundup also features an interesting backstage update regarding Stephanie McMahon's decision to step away from the company. On that note, let's take a look at today's top stories:

#1. Backstage news on Stephanie McMahon's WWE hiatus

The company's Chief Brand Officer recently shocked the wrestling world by saying that she would be stepping away from her WWE duties. While Stephanie McMahon specified that she is taking some time off to focus on her family, the word going around backstage hints at something more being at play.

Wade Keller revealed that there are multiple reasons behind Stephanie's recent decision. However, the reasons are not expected to lead to a "public scandal."

Keller noted that people behind the scenes have indicated that Stephanie McMahon's situation is not as straightforward as it seems. Here's what was revealed on PWTorch.com's audio show:

"I have been told not to expect the reasons that Stephanie is stepping away to come out. But the implication is that there are reasons. So this isn't going to be a public scandal. But it's something," stated Wade Keller. "That's about as much as I think I can say right now, based on the indications I've gotten from talking to people who know or know Stephanie and Hunter or know people who know them. And yeah, [they] are giving me indications of things."

Keller clarified that the circumstances surrounding the 45-year-old's status are "very private." He speculated that it could be related to what happened to Shane McMahon earlier in the year or even how WWE managed NXT after Triple H's health issues.

"Whatever is going on, sounds like it's just very private," Keller said. "And I have not been given any indications of what that is. And so it's a private and personal matter; it could have to do with Vince McMahon or Shane McMahon, or Triple H." (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

While Stephanie McMahon has said that she will return, there is more to her call to take a break from the WWE than meets the eye.

#2. Backstage reaction to Sasha Banks and Naomi's actions

Sasha Banks and Naomi picked a drastic way to send their message to WWE officials. The superstars unceremoniously walked out of RAW and took a shocking stand regarding their creative direction in the company.

Wade Keller reported that the Team B.A.D stars had found a few supporters backstage who wished they could react similarly to the duo.

"There are others who, yes, think this is a cool thing that they did," said Keller. "And they sort of wished that they had the guts to do something like that and take a stance."

While the former Smackdown Women's Champions have many sympathizers behind the scenes, some talents are "disappointed" with Sasha Banks and Naomi. The WWE locker room has had varied reactions to the entire incident, as noted below:

"But I can say there are people who in that locker room – colleagues of theirs [including] active wrestlers, and otherwise, who are disappointed and not sympathetic to the way Sasha and Naomi handled this," added the PWTorch journalist. (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Several fans and wrestlers have seemingly come to Banks and Naomi's defense, but Vince McMahon and his team have in no way been forgiving towards the talent. Additionally, the issue is only likely to worsen, as disclosed in a new update.

#3. Sasha Banks "was mad" that Ronda Rousey got her WrestleMania spot

The Legit Boss is at the center of one of the biggest wrestling controversies at the moment. Sasha Banks has attracted a lot of heat over the past week as more information hits the interwebs.

Dave Meltzer has revealed that Sasha was reportedly unhappy over being replaced by Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 38. Banks was initially the planned opponent for Charlotte Flair, but the creative was altered after Ronda Rousey's availability.

WWE relegated Banks to the women's tag team division, which was seen as a "concession" after being removed from the SmackDown Women's Championship match. Banks, however, was frustrated about the change, as Meltzer revealed:

"Sasha has always had issues, you know she was mad that Ronda got the WrestleMania spot, which you know was planned for Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair, which was planned for months, I wrote about it," Dave Meltzer said. "She got moved down and they gave her the tag belts as kinda like a concession because she got moved down."(RingSideNews)

The Sasha Banks-Naomi saga is only about to get even more complicated, and as always, stay tuned to Sportskeeda Wrestling for all the updates and developments.

