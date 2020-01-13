WWE Rumor Roundup: Multiple Superstars reportedly refuse to be part of PPV, The Fiend hints teaming up with former US Champion - 13th January 2020

Vince/Wyatt

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we bring you the biggest updates from the world of WWE. In today's edition, we will talk about the controversies surrounding WWE's PPV in February which will likely be taking place in Saudi Arabia.

We will also take a look at the possible alliance between Bray Wyatt and former Impact Wrestling World Champion and why AEW Superstar chose not to sign with WWE, among other stories.

Let us take a look at the biggest stories from the day:

#5 Superstars refuse to be part of next Saudi Arabia show

Vince McMahon

There have been multiple reports stating that WWE will soon be announcing the next Saudi Arabia show, which is likely to take place in February - with February 27th being the tentative date, but other sources suggesting it will be February 20th.

However, it is not the date that matters but the unwillingness of multiple Superstars to be part of the show. There was a major controversy after the last Saudi Arabia show - Crown Jewel. The Superstars were 'stranded' in the country due to a delay which was apparently caused by 'mechanical errors,' although many believe the problem was something else entirely.

Many Superstars had stated publicly and privately that they will not be a part of the next Saudi Arabia show. A new report from WrestlingNews.co has stated that more Wrestlers are deciding against being part of the PPV.

Several wrestlers said privately around the time of the “mechanical issues” that they were not planning on going back to Saudi Arabia. Now, with the heightened tensions in the Middle East, specifically the recent issues in Iran, there are more wrestlers questioning whether they should fly out for the next show. I was told that at least two more wrestlers have decided against going to the next Saudi Arabia show.

