WWE SmackDown: 5 big backstage rumors that could have a major impact - Superstar upset with controversial LGBT angle, Former World Champion to leave (3rd January 2020)

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 03, 2020

Jan 03, 2020 IST SHARE

Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville

This new year has brought new hope and excitement for WWE fans worldwide and it will be interesting to see what the first episode of the blue brand in the new year will have in store for us.

With RAW ending the decade with a rather unique wedding segment, the ball now lies in SmackDown's court to come up with something equally eye-catching for its viewers. With the rivalry between Daniel Bryan and Bray Wyatt heating up and Bryan managing to become the number one contender for Wyatt's Universal Championship, something explosive is bound to happen.

Let us take a look at 5 big rumors that could affect SmackDown:

#5 Sonya Deville unhappy with RAW's 'lesbian' angle

Sonya Deville is one of the youngest and fastest rising stars in WWE today. The former MMA fighter is currently part of a tag-team with Mandy Rose called Fire and Desire.

There have been backstage reports stating that Deville is not happy with the company because of the lesbian angle that has started on RAW when Liv Morgan hinted at having a romantic relationship with Lana during her 'wedding' segment.

Here is what Cagesideseats has stated:

There’s at least some talk going around that Sonya Deville is upset at the Lana/Liv Morgan lesbian angle, because she has pitched doing one and always been shot down.

With WWE heading towards more edgy content and segments that mirror those during the attitude era, it is possible that we may see Sonya Deville also involved in a similar storyline, perhaps involving Mandy Rose.

Sonya Deville is a part of the LGBT community and has been vocal in her support for them, so it would be a great opportunity for her to highlight this aspect of her life if WWE decides to go ahead with another such angle on SmackDown.

1 / 5 NEXT