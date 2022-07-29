WWE Rumor Roundup - New management wants 10-time champion to return, intense bidding expected for top AEW talent, Massive Triple H surprise for SummerSlam? 

Welcome to Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily WWE Rumor Roundup. If you haven't experienced it already, there is a sense of optimism in the wrestling world following a massive corporate reshuffle in WWE, as Vince McMahon is no longer the undisputed leader.

The new management team led by Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan, and Triple H is reportedly working towards getting back two former champions.

Elsewhere, Triple H could also be aggressive in his bid to attract top talents from AEW. The latest WWE Rumor Roundup ends with updates on the potential surprises being lined up for SummerSlam.

#1. WWE is trying to get Sasha Banks and Naomi back to the company

Sasha Banks and Naomi have refrained from commenting about their future in wrestling since they walked out of the company during a RAW episode in May.

Creative disagreements with Vince McMahon were believed to be the reason behind Banks and Naomi's decision to take the drastic step. However, McMahon is no longer in the picture, and there is speculation of WWE possibly reaching out to Banks and Naomi regarding a return.

Dave Meltzer recently revealed on the Sports Illustrated Media podcast that company officials have attempted "to reconcile" with the former women's champions.

"It's kind of up in the air. I mean, they're gone. The last I heard was that there would be attempts to be made to reconcile, especially with Vince gone," Dave Meltzer said. "So, it's up in the air. I don't think there's anything definite just yet." H/t F4WOnline

It was reiterated in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter that there is specific interest in working with Sasha Banks again.

The 10-time champion is charging big bucks for public appearances outside WWE, and she seems quite happy during her hiatus from the ring.

There is interest in getting her back with Vince out of the picture," added the Wrestling Observer journalist.

Sasha Banks and Naomi have a good relationship with Stephanie McMahon and Triple H, which could play a pivotal role in their possible reappearance on WWE TV.

#2. Triple H expected to target AEW talent in the future

The current AEW roster comprises several wrestlers who were previously significant names in NXT. Triple H oversaw their rise in WWE's developmental brand, and, unfortunately, many of them had to leave to give way to a new version of NXT.

Dave Meltzer reported in the Newsletter that Triple H will look to sign top AEW stars once their contracts expire. Tony Khan, however, will not make things easy for The Game as the AEW President will not shy away from a bidding war.

It was noted that AEW would only be able to retain its prominent wrestlers if they got a more lucrative television deal. Triple H would have no problems in that department as the organization has an established financial model. It was stated that WWE would find it easier to attract the attention of highly-rated AEW stars:

"Levesque will clearly be intense in bidding for top AEW talent when their deals expire. Conversely, Tony Khan would be the same. The top talent will benefit from this," revealed Meltzer. "But unless AEW secures a better paying television deal, they would be far more limited in this free agent market without risking major losses. Levesque will not have that issue."

Fans expect many familiar faces to return to WWE under Triple H's regime, and various AEW performers would indeed consider jumping ship if the right offer comes their way.

#3. Major Triple H surprise planned for SummerSlam?

Triple H being appointed as the Head of Creative has instilled amongst fans of seeing a positive change in the booking.

SummerSlam is HHH's first big assignment, and he could make a massive announcement regarding Seth Rollins' status. As reported earlier, Riddle was taken off the SummerSlam card with a storyline injury, leaving Rollins without a match for the show.

Triple H's "babyface" response to Seth Rollins' recent tweet indicated that he could announce a replacement opponent before SummerSlam. Dave Meltzer speculated that the reactions from Triple H and Rollins hint at an angle being in the works, and fans have even predicted a released former WWE champion to make a stunning comeback.

Beyond the possibility of witnessing a few returns, Triple H is reportedly looking to make a big "creative splash" at SummerSlam, as stated by WrestleVotes.

"With SummerSlam being his real first show in total control, source says Triple H would like to make a creative splash at the event, HOWEVER- only if it's makes sense. Won't just do something to do it. How about that change of pace, already," tweeted WrestleVotes.

Are you excited for the first premium live event of the Triple H era in WWE? Share your reactions and predictions in the comments section below.

