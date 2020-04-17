WWE Rumor Roundup: NJPW star rejected WWE offer, AEW to sign multiple released WWE Superstars and more – 16 April 2020

WWE Superstar lashes out at fan for inappropriate opinion.

Will more main roster stars get released by WWE soon?

WWE vs AEW

In today's roundup, we answer the big question on everyone's mind right now - will WWE be releasing more main roster Superstars soon? On top of that, we have some interesting advice from Roman Reigns to the locker room and one WWE Superstar lost his cool when a 'fan' wanted him released.

Before we get to all that, here are today's top headline-makers:

NJPW star reveals he rejected WWE's offer

Will Ospreay has confirmed that WWE wanted to sign him before he joined NJPW. The 26-year-old was talking to Chris Van Vliet when he spoke about how William Regal was keen on having him work in the Cruiserweight Classic.

He added that the offer from NJPW was already on the cards and he told Regal that he wanted to perform there. The NXT General manager spoke to Triple H about it and WWE said they had no objections of him performing in NJPW.

However, before he was set to leave for Japan, WWE offered him a permanent deal and he decided not to take it up. Ospreay claims that he had an offer from TNA as well but was not willing to take that up at any cost.

“Regal calls me while I was filming a commercial and is like, ‘Do you fancy doing the Cruiserweight Classic?’ I was like, ‘I’m interested, but I’m going to New Japan in April.’ There was nothing signed that I was legally New Japan’s property. I said, ‘would you have a problem if I did New Japan?’ Regal drops the line, ‘Let me ask Triple H and I’ll get back to you.’ I’m like, ‘What the f*ck is going on?’ Regal asked Triple H, he was fine with it.

I would do the Super Juniors and then do the Cruiserweight Classic and then I would be free to do what I wanted. As it started to get closer to April, WWE said they wanted me full-time and I would have to go over there and be part of the system. I wasn’t ready for that. It was a choice between WWE, NJPW, and TNA. TNA wasn’t an option, I didn’t want to go.

My best bet was to go to NJPW, learn the tricks of the trade, and within my first year I knew it was the place for me. I told Regal, ‘I’m not ready to sign on.’ He asked if I wanted to do the Cruiserweight Classic anyway. I didn’t want to do something unless I’m 100% committed and I wasn’t. They were understanding.”

Ospreay was invovled in the Twitter feud with Seth Rollins last year and it was one of the most talked about things among the wrestling fans in 2019.

