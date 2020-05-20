Paul Heyman

In today's edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup, we have a lot of interesting news and rumors. With Monday Night RAW airing last night, there is a lot of news and rumors to be covered and we have done our best to cover the best and most important ones.

Bobby Lashley squashes a big rumor about his WWE return, WWE stunned by the departure of Triple H's ally and more. Before we get to all that, let us take a look a the top two headline-makers of the day:

Former WWE Superstar ready to return on one condition

Drew Gulak left WWE after his contract expired with the company last week. The former 205 Live star reportedly left as he and WWE could not agree on a deal.

However, things are not dead between the two and Wrestling Observer Radio reports that the contract negotiations could still take place. Bryan Alvarez on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Live reported:

We have an update as of a moment ago. Gulak's contract expired after Friday's show, both sides had not reached a deal on the money. The belief is he is gone but it has been hinted to Dave that it's not a dead issue. He is being represented by Barry Bloom in his negotiation. So it does appear that Drew Gulak is interested in returning if he gets a good deal.

Earlier, WON reportedly that Gulak had left only because he was not getting a pay raise from WWE. The company are currently not handing any Superstar a pay raise and thus Gulak did not agree to the terms.

The story going around is essentially that he asked for a raise, they said no, and they pulled the offer that they had originally offered. It was something along those lines. It was definitely a money situation where, you know, the basic situation is that they are not giving any raises right now, which I guess understandable because they cut so many people.