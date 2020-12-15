All the focus in the WWE is currently towards building up towards the TLC PPV, and the storylines and matches are slowly taking shape on the company's weekly programming. However, beyond all the hype for TLC, several other stories came to light that have been talked about on the internet.

We've picked out five of the biggest stories that have been discussed over the past 24 hours in the latest edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup.

A top WWE Superstar confirmed the company's nixed plan of having a WrestleMania match featuring Vince McMahon. The reason why it got canceled has also been disclosed.

It also seems like John Cena might have saved a few members of the WWE from getting fired by paying their fines.

A current Superstar from RAW was also close to getting ousted by the WWE management if he hadn't come up with his gimmick.

Details of a former WWE Superstar being rejected by AEW have also been revealed.

Ever wondered what Vince McMahon thinks of Riddle? We now have a clear idea of the WWE Boss' opinions on WWE's resident 'bro.'

#5. WWE's nixed plan to have a WrestleMania tag team match featuring Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon last wrestled on an episode of WWE RAW in October 2012. Vince McMahon has kept himself in tremendous shape over the years, and he can indeed have a protected match at the age of 75 years old. However, his in-ring return every nearly happened at WWE WrestleMania 34.

Kevin Owens told ITR Wrestling and SPORF's Kenny McIntosh that the idea was pitched of having a tag team match at WrestleMania 34 featuring Vince McMahon.

The plan was to have Kevin Owens team up with Sami Zayn to take on Vince and Shane McMahon. Unfortunately, the tag team showdown didn't come to fruition as Vince McMahon felt that setting up the WWE WrestleMania show needed his undivided attention. McMahon admitted that he wouldn't have been able to oversee WrestleMania and have a match at the show at the same time.

Owens explained:

"Yeah, that was really cool. I wish it would have led to more, honestly. But who wouldn't feel that way? I think it could have, and I think it almost did. I really think, at one point, there was a chance that it was going to be me and Sami Zayn against Shane and Vince at WrestleMania – which would have been incredible – but Vince, I remember one of the things he had told me was, 'I can't run WrestleMania and focus on a match at the same time.' Ht/ Matt Black of Sportskeeda

Vince McMahon thought that his best role would be away from the ring. Owens, however, noted the importance of having an angle with Vince McMahon. The Prizefighter said that being in the same ring with Vince McMahon elevates a talent's star power and makes them more credible in the casual audience's eyes.

It's been over eight years since we saw Vince McMahon compete in a full-fledged WWE match. Could we see him have another match in the future? If yes, what could it be?