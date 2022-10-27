WWE Rumor Roundup: Popular female star has signed with AEW instead of choosing to return, Details on massive plans following Bray Wyatt's return

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE rumor roundup, where we aim to bring the latest rumors and updates from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will look at some exciting stories revolving around top names like Charlotte Flair, Bray Wyatt, and Maria Kanellis.

Charlotte Flair has been out of action since losing her 'I Quit' Match against Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash. We will look at when The Queen might finally return. Besides that, we will touch upon new potential creative plans following Bray Wyatt's incredible comeback.

3) Charlotte Flair is reportedly set to return soon

The Queen was written off television after her I Quit Match against Ronda Rousey in May 2022. However, she took a hiatus from the ring to get married to AEW star Andrade El Idolo.

Amidst talks about her comeback, rumors have suggested that Flair is being planned as Bianca Belair's WrestleMania opponent next year.

Cagesideseats has reported that the former SmackDown Women's Champion is expected to return sooner rather than later to WWE. It will be interesting to see if she stays with SmackDown or heads to RAW. She could rekindle her feud with Rousey on the blue brand or kickstart a rivalry against Bianca Belair on the red brand upon her comeback.

2) Maria Kanellis has allegedly signed a three-year-deal with AEW

Former 24/7 Champion Maria Kanellis has reportedly chosen to sign with AEW along with her husband Mike Bennett and Matt Taven despite having talks with WWE. The trio has been working in IMPACT Wrestling lately as part of the Honor No More stable.

Despite WWE's alleged interest in signing in the faction, they recently debuted in AEW. Fightful Select has reported that Kanellis' deal is exclusive to All Elite Wrestling, and her stable won't be performing for the ROH branch of the company.

1) Major change could happen in WWE following Bray Wyatt's return

WWE @WWE Bray Wyatt's new theme Bray Wyatt's new theme 🔊🔊🔊 https://t.co/c5TjTi9L5v

Former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt finally returned to the company at Extreme Rules. The creative team used numerous QR codes and easter eggs to engulf the fans in the star's comeback story.

PWInsider has noted that the management is 'extremely happy' with Wyatt's return and the White Rabbit marketing. Hence, more such ideas will be used going forward.

The idea is to tease fans using unconventional methods and social media. WWE also played White Rabbit during live shows to pique the fans' curiosity, along with other marketing strategies like showing QR codes on TV.

