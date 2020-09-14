WWE Rumor Roundup: Popular Superstar reacts to unexpected release; Brock Lesnar to have a program with multi-time Champion after return? Major update on Ronda Rousey- 13th September 2020

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we bring to you the biggest updates and stories from the day. As reported earlier, WWE has gone ahead and released many of the furloughed agents and backstage personnel. A report from WON has stated that as many as 70 people have lost their jobs.

#5 Otis responds to the surprising release of WWE icon Gerald Brisco

I LOVE YOU SIR ✊🏻



I will and Always Forever Be a Brisco Boy



THANK YOU https://t.co/q7MHm1FbgQ — OTIS (Dozer) (@otiswwe) September 11, 2020

One of the names who was let go by WWE was Gerald Brisco. The man has been with WWE for over 36 years and was considered one of Vince McMahon's closest friends. After being released, Brisco took to Twitter and posted a heartfelt message.

Ok, want to get this out the right way. Last night I received a call from @wwe Chairman Of The board @VinceMcMahon to let me know after 36 years of dedication to @wwe i an no longer needed. I’m ok withthis. I will still be around to help talent. More info will follow. Thanks.

Mr. Money in the Banks Otis responded to this Tweet by saying that he will forever be a 'Brisco Boy'.

Gerald Brisco had gained prominence as part of Vince McMahon's 'stooges' during the Attitude Era. While he didn't have much of an on-screen presence, he always had a major backstage role in WWE.

It is unfortunate that so many people have had to lose their jobs. Bray Wyatt's father and the man formerly known as IRS was also one of the many who were fired.