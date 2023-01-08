WWE Rumor Roundup - Possible exits after Vince McMahon's return, how a respected veteran got saved from being fired, backstage news on Uncle Howdy's identity

We're back with another edition of Sportskeeda's WWE Rumor Roundup, and expectably enough, today's lineup has multiple mentions of Vince McMahon.

The 77-year-old has shaken the wrestling fraternity to its core by successfully executing a WWE return. While fans are still reeling from the massive development, initial backstage reactions reveal the possibility of a few exits.

Speaking of WWE departures, details of how Stone Cold Steve Austin saved Jim Ross' job have also been covered in the rumor roundup.

We simply cannot end today's proceedings without an update on Uncle Howdy's identity, as the person behind the mask is apparently playing games behind the scenes as well.

#1. Some people could leave WWE following Vince McMahon's return

Vince McMahon might still not have creative control of WWE, but he is back on the Board of Directors, which means he is the man with all the power again.

The promotion has undergone several changes in McMahon's absence as Triple H brought back multiple talents that were released under Vince's regime. While WWE has claimed that the Game will continue as the creative head, stars and personnel are concerned about their immediate future.

As reported by PWInsider, people backstage were caught off guard by the official press release announcing Vince McMahon's reinstatement to the Board. The report even added that some people claimed they would quit WWE if McMahon returned, but there was no guarantee they would do it.

"We've heard from some who have said if he'd come back, they want out, but whether that actually happens remains to be seen."

Now that he's really back, there is a high chance that we will see a few names leave the organization. Two people, Ignace Lahoud and Man Jit Singh, have already resigned from the promotion, and a few more could follow suit.

#2. How Stone Cold Steve Austin prevented Vince McMahon from firing Jim Ross

As history has proved, working under Vince McMahon can be a rather stressful ordeal as you never know what may tick off the boss. Despite being arguably the greatest commentator of all time, even Jim Ross was almost ousted in 1999 before Steve Austin stepped in to save the day.

McMahon was apparently unhappy with Jim Ross' work as an announcer and decided to fire the legend while intentionally trying to portray him as a "buffoon" on TV.

Stone Cold Steve Austin was seen as a loner backstage who didn't interfere in other people's matters, but he went to bat for Jim Ross as soon as he was informed about Vince McMahon's plans.

Not only did Austin prevent JR from leaving WWE, but he also got his close friend to call his WrestleMania match against The Rock. Here's what Dave Meltzer wrote in an older installment of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

''Austin, a loner who really didn't get involved in others' business at a time he had the power where he could have, made an exception and went to bat for and saved his announcing job in 1999.''

These days, Jim Ross can be found in All Elite Wrestling, where the highly-respected 71-year-old still provides his iconic voice.

#3. Backstage news on Uncle Howdy

The mystery surrounding Uncle Howdy's identity continues to perplex fans worldwide, as the masked character even shockingly attacked Bray Wyatt last week.

Howdy was expected to be Wyatt's ally, but one massive swerve and everyone has now been left scratching their heads in disbelief. Even the talents backstage are allegedly clueless about who Uncle Howdy really is.

Fightful Select reported that the person behind the mask does not take his outfit off in front of other talents. The company is "playing it close to the vest" and wishes to prevent the real identity of Uncle Howdy from leaking out.

The superstar playing the gimmick is reportedly also kayfabing other talents behind the scenes in order to keep his secret from getting out in the open. Despite Fightful's regular inquiries regarding Uncle Howdy, sources have no information about the star portraying the persona.

While there are multiple names doing the rounds online, who do you think is Uncle Howdy? Share your predictions in the comments section below.

