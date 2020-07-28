WWE Rumor Roundup: Possible stipulation for The Undertaker's return match; Triple H unhappy with top Superstar's behaviour; Reason behind Big E's push - 28 July 2020

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we try and bring you the biggest rumors and stories from the world of WWE.

On today's edition, we shall take a look at current Champion's major proposal for The Undertaker, reason why Michael Cole was cussed out and screamed at and a major PPV that could return to WWE.

The Undertaker had hinted that he has retired on the recent Last Ride documentary on the WWE Network. However, many fans believe that The Deadman will return for at least one more match. And his former rival AJ Styles has laid out the perfect stipulation for The Undertaker to return.

#5 AJ Styles' challenge to The Undertaker for a return match in WWE

AJ Styles was the last opponent The Undertaker faced before allegedly retiring. The Deadman had defeated AJ Styles in a Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36.

The IC Champion AJ Styles recently spoke to BTSport and laid out a stipulation for The Undertaker's possible return match against him. The Phenomenal One noted that The Undertaker has never won the IC Championship in his career, and he'll put the title on the line for the Deadman to win.

AJ Styles is also willing to put his own career on the line against The Undertaker for one more match.

''You want me to give you one? Here's one. I'm the IC champ, Undertaker's never been the IC champ. I'll put it on the line against you, and if you freaking beat me, I'll leave WWE forever, but if I win, you leave.''

The Undertaker had expressed his desire to retire after having a regular match in front of an audience instead of a cinematic match. So it is quite possible that The Undertaker returns for another match against AJ Styles.