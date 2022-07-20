WWE Rumor Roundup: Promising supestar's major push getting nixed due to family issues, Details on big name's upcoming return, Theory to fail MITB cash-in?

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest rumors and updates from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will look at some exciting rumors involving big names like Madcap Moss, Theory, and Edge.

The Rated R Superstar has been out of action since he was taken out by The Judgment Day a month back. Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and Rhea Ripley had launched an unforeseen attack on Edge after evicting him from the group.

We will also talk about why Madcap Moss' push took so long to materialize and if Theory fails his MITB cash-in. Let's dive into the latest rumors:

3) Edge set to return to WWE

There have been some mysterious vignettes airing on RAW of late. While the initial speculation was that they were for Bray Wyatt, it has now been reported that they indicate Edge's return.

Fightful Select has reported that the former WWE Champion will make his return next week on RAW on the go-home SummerSlam show.

Finn Balor and Damian Priest are currently feuding with Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik on RAW. It will be interesting to see if Edge will make an on-screen appearance next week, and what implications his return will have on SummerSlam.

It is possible that WWE is planning Finn Balor vs. Edge for the premium live event.

2) Madcap Moss' push got nixed because of family issues

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio stated how Paul Heyman was instrumental in the success of Theory and Madcap Moss.

He said that during his time as the creative head of RAW, Theory and Moss were two stars who Heyman wanted to push, but Vince McMahon was not keen.

''And then, with Moss, you remember, Moss came in, beat Ricochet, they were going to give Moss the big push, and then Moss, I think, had a family issue or something and went home,'' said Meltzer.

He also stated that McMahon didn't think Theory was ready for a big push during his initial stint on RAW. He was sent back to NXT where he teamed with Johnny Gargano.

Moss got a renewed push in WWE after he joined Happy Corbin on SmackDown.

1) Theory set to fail his MITB cash in?

Theory @_Theory1 MR. MONEY IN THE BANK MR. MONEY IN THE BANK 💰MR. MONEY IN THE BANK💰 https://t.co/jJiPi4MRZC

The former United States Champion became the youngest Money in the Bank winner after he overcame seven other superstars to grab the briefcase.

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast noted that Cody Rhodes was initially supposed to become the MITB winner. The probable reason for Theory winning is to remove the Money in the Bank from the storyline since Rhodes is out of action.

"He's gonna win the US Title again. He's going to beat Lashley. He'll cash-in but he'll lose. So now remove the the Money in the Bank from everything. So you just remove the whole storyline,'' stated Zarian.

Theory has been insinuating that he will cash in at SummerSlam after Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns finish their Last Man Standing match. Rhodes has been out of action due to a torn pectoral tendon. He is slated to return to WWE next year.

What do you make of the latest rumors? Let us know in the comments section below.

Exclusive details on a top AEW star's injury following a recent concussion

LIVE POLL Q. Should Theory fail his MITB cash-in? Yes No 11 votes so far