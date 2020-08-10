WWE Rumor Roundup: RAW Superstar attacked inside her house; Former World Champion done with the company; Sasha Banks' alleged 'ego' problems; Goldberg calls Reigns a 'joke'- 10th August 2020

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest rumors and stories of the day. There has been a lot of buzz surrounding WWE lately with SummerSlam approaches.

The biggest party of the summer is set to be something special this year and Vince McMahon has some big plans for the upcoming PPV. In today's edition, we will talk about what the future holds for a top name who is set to be written off WWE television.

We will also take a look at WWE legend taking a jibe at Roman Reigns among other stories. So, without further ado, let us jump in:

#5 Zelina Vega attacked inside her house

YOOOO BIANCA BELAIR ATTACKED ZELINA VEGA WHILE SHE WAS STREAMING YESSSSS pic.twitter.com/qg1qEuFxsj — Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) August 8, 2020

Zelina Vega recently spoke to Kayla Braxton on her Twitch channel. While speaking to Braxton, Vega was brutally attacked by Bianca Belair inside her house.

The attack came out of the blue as the perplexed Zelina Vega had no idea how her on-screen rival invaded her house. The 'EST of WWE' continued to assault Zelina Vega as Kayla Braxton had no choice but to look on in disbelief.

Vega and Belair have developed their own rivalry as of late after their associates Andrade & Garza and The Street Profits embroiled in a rivalry for the Tag Team Championships on RAW.

Last week on RAW, Bianca Belair's husband Montez Ford was apparently poisoned by someone. While there was no conclusive proof of who did it, Belair has accused Zelina Vega of being the one behind the dastardly action.

The Street Profits and Andrade & Garza will be taking on each other at SummerSlam. Belair and Vega will be at ring-side and it will be interesting to see how the two refrain themselves from beating each other up while the RAW Tag Team Championship match is going on.