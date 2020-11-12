WWE Rumor Roundup: RAW Superstar injured after Nia Jax spot, released Superstar returning after 6 months, Alexa Bliss breaks character and more - November 11, 2020

Welcome to the latest edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup, where we take a look at the top WWE stories. These are the latest and the juiciest WWE reports this week

There are some interesting backstage stories from Sportskeeda's exclusive chat with JBL, while there is an exciting update regarding a returning Superstar. We will discuss all of that and more after we get past the biggest headline of the day.

Alexa Bliss breaks character and talks about WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon

Detractors have criticized WWE for not taking care of its Superstars. The criticism reached an all-time high when the company released several wrestlers during the pandemic and asked the current Superstars to stop all third party activities last month.

Alexa Bliss, however, has come to WWE's defenses. She noted that when she got injured that Vince McMahon sent her to the country's best specialists to get her checked. During her appearance on Alison Rosen's "Is Your New Best Friend Podcast" she said:

"WWE takes care of us 100%, we all are in a contract, and anything that happens inside the ring, WWE takes care of. Our health is 100% priority; our health and safety is 100% priority in the company. Unfortunately, we're living in the middle of a cancel culture, where people try to start rumors, and make their assumptions of things. There has never been a time where I've ever felt uncomfortable about being in the ring, or ever felt forced about being in the ring. Even when I was injured, I had concussions, and Vince said 'Alright, well we're going to send you to the best specialists there are', and he did, and I saw a concussion specialist, and they went above and beyond to take care of me. I know everyone feels that way."

Alexa Bliss suffered from a concussion during her rivalry with Ronda Rousey. That kept her out of action for months, but she is back in the ring now.