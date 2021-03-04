WWE Rumor Roundup: Real reason Big Show joined AEW; Onscreen talent reveals she is bisexual; Criticism over possible future plan for Bobby Lashley - 4th March 2021

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we try and bring the biggest rumors and stories from the world of WWE. In today's edition, this article will take a look at why Paul Wight aka The Big Show left WWE and joined AEW. Former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho explained how The Big Show's move to AEW will be beneficial for them.

We will also take a look at the reason behind a former NXT star getting a major push on RAW, what the future may hold for Bobby Lashley as the WWE Champion, and other interesting topics.

So, without further ado, let us dive in and take a look at the biggest stories and rumors of the day.

#5 Chris Jericho reveals why WWE legend Paul Wight was brought to AEW

Paul Wight, formerly known as The Big Show in WWE, became one of the biggest names to jump ship and join AEW last week. Wight made his on-screen AEW debut this week and stated that a 'Hall of Fame' worthy talent will be coming to the company soon.

Former WWE and AEW Champion, Chris Jericho spoke during his appearance on Rasslin' with Brandon F. Walker about Wight's recent move. He talked about why AEW signed Wight even though they did not sign any of the talents that were released by the WWE last year.

He's one of the most recognizable pro wrestlers in the world, and when you're dealing with a new company, because it's only been a year and a half, and if we want to try and go get a TV deal in India for example, who's on the show, Chris Jericho. We know him. Sting, I know him. Paul Wight. Oh, really? We know him.

Chris Jericho has made it clear that The Big Show is in a different league than WWE Superstars who were released last year, without meaning any disrespect to those released talents. Jericho believes that having him on board will help AEW's brand value.