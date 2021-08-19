WWE Rumor Roundup: Real reason Scarlett has been kept off the main roster, Major SummerSlam title changes, big plan for CM Punk in AEW (19th August 2021)

Welcome to another edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup where we bring the latest rumors from the world of WWE. With SummerSlam right around the corner, the buzz is high for the biggest party of the summer.

In today's edition, we will take a look at some big things that could happen at SummerSlam, the reason why WWE is not using a popular superstar and what the future holds for Sasha Banks after missing multiple WWE live events.

We will also talk about former WWE Champion CM Punk's rumored debut for AEW, which is set to happen this Friday. So without any further ado, let us dive in and take a look at some interesting rumors:

#1. More details on Sasha Banks vs Bianca Belair at WWE SummerSlam

The WWE Universe was worried that Sasha Banks vs Bianca Belair at SummerSlam might get scrapped as the two women did not appear for WWE live events over the weekend.

However, PWInsider has reported that both women have been cleared to compete and will perform at SummerSlam.

For those wondering about the status of Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair after they missed this past weekend's WWE live events in the Carolinas, PWInsider.com has been told they are "cleared" to perform and barring "something unforseen" will be at Friday Night Smackdown and Summerslam this coming weekend.

The two women created history at WrestleMania this year as it was the first time that two women headlined WrestleMania in a one-on-one match. The last time women main-evented WrestleMania was a triple threat between Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair.

Bianca Belair won the SmackDown Women's title by beating Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37. Will she be able to defeat The Boss again at SummerSlam? We'll get our answer this Sunday!

