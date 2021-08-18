Multiple title changes expected to take place at SummerSlam - Reports

SummerSlam is just a few days away and the buzz is high for the biggest party of the summer. Multiple championships will be on the line at the event and it is being predicted that we may get to see multiple new champions crowned.

The show is being headlined by Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who is taking on John Cena. Other major title matches that will take place include the WWE Championship match between Bobby Lashley and Goldberg.

The RAW Women's Championship will be defended in a triple threat by Nikki ASH against Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley.

The RAW and SmackDown Tag Team titles will also be defended at SummerSlam. Though Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks were set to face each other as well, the match might not happen. As per Cageside seats, we could be looking at multiple championship changes at SummerSlam this year.

Who could be losing their WWE championships at SummerSlam?

AJ Styles and Omos' reins as the RAW Tag Team Champions may come to an end at SummerSlam and RK-Bro walk away with gold. It's highly unlikely that Reigns or The Usos will lose their titles as The Bloodline is still going strong on SmackDown.

There is a chance that WWE will decide to swerve the fans by having Goldberg defeat Bobby Lashley and become the WWE Champion. Another championship which was expected to change hands was the SmackDown Women's title.

However, Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair have been missing of late and the match will likely be scrapped. Here is what PWInsider had stated:

PWInsider.com has spoken with several sources inside the company who expressed concern their announced match will not take place at Summerslam this weekend, but there is nothing confirmed in that regard.

The Celtic Warrior Sheamus will also be defending the US Championship against Damian Priest. Even though Sheamus' run with the US title was marred by a nose injury, it is unlikely that he will retain the title at SummerSlam.

