WWE Rumor Roundup: Reason behind Edge's absence, Big name done with the company, Details on more releases, Balor teases returning character (25th May 2021)

In today's edition, we will talk about the rumored multiple releases that are soon to take place in WWE. This article will also take a look at why Edge has been absent from WWE since WrestleMania 37.

Many fans had believed WWE would continue the program between The Tribal Chief and Edge after WrestleMania as a one-on-one match between the two never happened. After the Show Of Shows this year, Reigns moved on to other challengers whereas the Rated-R Superstar was nowhere to be found.



#5 Why has Edge disappeared from WWE?

Edge was last seen at WrestleMania 37 where he faced Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan in a Triple Threat Match for the Universal Championship. Edge won the 2021 Royal Rumble and chose to go after Reigns and his title at the Show of Shows. However, The Rated-R Superstar fell short of his dream of becoming the Universal Champion and has been absent since then.

Fightful Select (via CSS) has reported that Edge isn't injured and absent from WWE because of a planned sabbatical.



Edge has stated multiple times since returning last year that he doesn't plan on being a part-timer. The former WWE Champion wanted to get fully involved in WWE as long as he was a part of it. Unlike most veterans, Edge was present on SmackDown every week leading up to WrestleMania 37.

WWE may be waiting for the perfect time for the Ultimate Opportunist to finally make his return. The crowd is set to return in July and Edge will likely make his comeback after the audience has returned.

It is unlikely that we have seen the end of Edge's program with Roman Reigns and the company might decide to renew their feud around SummerSlam.

