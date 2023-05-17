WWE Rumor Roundup: Returning superstar to get a major push, Unfavorabe update on Roman Reigns, and more

Welcome to the latest edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we aim to bring you the most prominent rumors and updates from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will examine some exciting stories revolving around top names like Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt, and Tommaso Ciampa.

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding the future of Bray Wyatt, who has not been seen for a few weeks. He was supposed to face Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39, but the match was abruptly called off, and the former Universal Champion has been absent since.

3) When will Bray Wyatt return?

Following his match at Royal Rumble 2023, the former Universal Champion has been absent from wrestling due to an undisclosed health concern. Speculation about his comeback has been circulating, but as of now, there have been no indications of his return for a significant storyline.

The status of Wyatt's future in the industry remains uncertain, leaving fans eagerly awaiting any updates regarding his potential comeback. Here is what RSN reported:

"WWE hasn't seen Bray Wyatt in a very long time. His medical hiatus is going to continue even longer because we received word that he is still not cleared to compete. At this time, there are no creative pitches for him. They also don't know how long this hiatus will last."

Wyatt returned to WWE at Extreme Rules 2022 after being released. However, he had an underwhelming run and had only one major match when he faced LA Knight at Royal Rumble 2023.

2) Details on the future of Roman Reigns

In a stunning turn of events at WrestleMania 39, The Tribal Chief emerged victorious over Cody Rhodes, solidifying his reign as the World Champion. As Night of Champions 2023 approaches, he is on the brink of reaching an incredible milestone of 1,000 days as the champion.

However, what lies ahead for him after the event may not align with WWE Universe's expectations. The future plans and schedule of The Tribal Chief remain uncertain, as his part-time schedule allows him to give fewer dates to WWE as compared to other stars.

BWE reported that Roman is set to take another extended break from the company very soon. Reigns is set to team up with Solo Sikoa to take on Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Tag Team Championships at NoC. He already holds the WWE and Universal Championships.

1) Tommaso Ciampa to get a push when he returns to WWE

During the Black and Gold era, DIY emerged as one of the most beloved and buzz-worthy teams in professional wrestling. The dynamic partnership between Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa captivated audiences as they showcased their extraordinary chemistry in the ring. BWE has reported that Ciampa will return soon and get a big push along with Johnny Gargano.

Gargano and Ciampa eventually embarked on separate paths, making their highly anticipated debuts on the main roster. Their individual journeys continue to captivate fans, but the memories of DIY's impact during the Black and Gold era will forever be etched in wrestling history. Ciampa has been out of action since September 2022. He was aligned with The Miz before he had to take a sabbatical.

