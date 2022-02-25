Rumor Roundup: Roman Reigns' ex-challenger leaves WWE, why Steve Austin backed out of planned return (February 24, 2022)

We are back with the daily edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE Rumor Roundup. Today's lineup features details on a prominent star's departure from the company and a look at the next potential Hall of Famers. We also have the story of when Stone Cold Steve Austin backed out of an-ring return many years ago.

Without further ado, here are the biggest rumors regarding WWE over the past 24 hours.

#1 Cesaro leaves WWE

Wrestle Features @WrestleFeatures PWInsider have confirmed that Cesaro has left WWE. PWInsider have confirmed that Cesaro has left WWE. https://t.co/LptOUDIhlX

Cesaro is no longer a WWE Superstar after deciding to leave the company upon the expiry of his contract. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, the two sides could not agree upon a new deal.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful confirmed this, reporting that The Swiss Superman rejected WWE's latest contract offer. Cesaro is now a free agent as he had only signed a one-year extension of his previous deal last year.

He received a push upon extending his contract with big matches against Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns in the spring. However, Cesaro's booking had been inconsistent since his feud with the Universal Champion.

#2 The Steiner Brothers might be Hall of Fame-bound

According to an online report, the Steiner Brothers might be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year.

Brad Shepard @ItsBradShepard According to a source in #WWE , the Steiner Brothers are expected to be inducted into this year's Hall of Fame. According to a source in #WWE, the Steiner Brothers are expected to be inducted into this year's Hall of Fame.

Although this isn't from the most reliable source, Rick and Scott Steiner are definitely worthy of the accolade. They won multiple Tag Team Championships over their tag team career, with most of them coming in NWA/WCW.

#3 Steve Austin's previously planned in-ring return

ChanMan @ChandranTheMan A young Kevin Owens meeting Stone Cold Steve Austin. A young Kevin Owens meeting Stone Cold Steve Austin. https://t.co/MkMBWlUS6Z

Stone Cold Steve Austin has stayed retired for 19 years, with rumors heavily indicating that he will return to the ring to face Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38. WWE did try to bring him back for a match in 2005 against Jonathon Coachman, with The Rattlesnake pulling out at the last minute.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Austin was set for an in-ring return against Coach. However, he backed out after learning he would lose, citing a back injury. Batista replaced him in the match:

"Over the years, he had considered and talked of wrestling again. In those years he said it would take him a good six months to prepare to do so. In 2005, he was called for the Taboo Tuesday show to do a gimmick match with Jonathan Coachman with the stipulation that if he won, Jim Ross would get his Raw lead announcing job back, but if he lost, Ross would lose his job. Austin was going to be booked to lose the match, and before the match claimed a back injury and didn’t appear," Meltzer noted.

It remains to be seen if Stone Cold Steve Austin will return to the ring this year. There is a lot of anticipation for it.

Edited by Angana Roy

LIVE POLL Q. Are you surprised at Cesaro's WWE departure? Yes No 18 votes so far