Legendary tag team rumored for this year's WWE Hall of Fame - reports

Let's all take this with a grain of salt, but according to one online report, it seems like the Steiner Brothers are going to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Rick Steiner's son is WWE NXT Champion

While Scott Steiner has emphatically made it clear that he's not interested in going into the Hall of Fame (using terms we can't exactly repeat here), there's no doubt that he and his brother are deserving of the honor. Before Scott moved on to a pretty lucrative solo career, he and his brother Rick were one of the most dominant tag teams in wrestling.

Over the course of their tag team career, Rick and Scott won the NWA/WCW Tag Team Championships five times, the WWE Tag Team Championships twice, and the IWGP Tag Team Championships in Japan twice, as well.

Rick's son, Bronson (who goes by the name Bron Breakker), is currently the reigning NXT Champion, and has reminded many fans of both his father and uncle. This also adds a little credence to the idea of the team being inducted, as Bron appears to be a big part of the company's plans going forward in the future.

As we stated before, Scott Steiner says he has no interest in going into the WWE Hall of Fame. However, a decent payday and the opportunity to help his nephew's career could certainly work towards changing his mind. On top of that, it would be hard pressed to think Scott would keep his brother, Rick, from going in if that's something Rick really wanted.

Again, this is all from an unreliable source, but if it turns out to be true, could be huge news for old school wrestling fans all over. We'll have to wait and see.

Do you think Vince McMahon's company will actually offer to induct the Steiner Brothers into the Hall of Fame? Do you think the brothers would accept? Share your thoughts in the comments down below.

