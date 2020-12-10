WWE Rumor Roundup: Roman Reigns to face 8-time Tag Team Champion at WrestleMania? Former World Champion accused of being a backstage bully; Goldberg jealous of Cena - 10th December 2020

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we try and bring the biggest rumors and stories from the day. On today's edition, we will take a look at WWE's plans for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37. Though it was reported that the company wants a match between The Rock and Roman Reigns at The Show of Shows, that may not be happening.

We will also take a look at 'Who's Next' for Goldberg and when he may be returning to WWE, and much more.

#5 Roman Reigns to face Big E at WWE WrestleMania 37?

As reported earlier, the original plan for WrestleMania was to have Roman Reigns face The Rock. However, as per WrestleTalk, that is unlikely to happen.

If The Rock is unable to wrestle at The Grandest Stage Of Them All then the company is currently planning to have either eight-time Tag Team Champion Big E or former WWE Champion Daniel Bryan take on 'The Tribal Chief' Roman Reigns at the show.

Incase The Rock isn’t able to wrestle at the show, WWE is already preparing other options to challenge Roman Reigns at the show, with sources telling us that Big E and Daniel Bryan have been discussed for the match at this admittedly very early stage.

Big E has been pegged for a major push ever since his split with The New Day. However, the former IC Champion is yet to have a breakout singles feud that could establish him as the next big Superstar in WWE.

While it is unlikely that Big E will be able to topple The Big Dog, having a main event match at WrestleMania would certify that the company is ready to make Big E a top singles star in WWE.