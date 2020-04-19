WWE Rumor Roundup: Roman Reigns' name banned on TV, 4-time Champion told not to work with John Cena and more – 18 April 2020

One WWE Superstar reveals he has signed a new 4-year deal

AJ Styles and Jon Moxley comment on recent WWE releases

​ John Cena and Roman Reigns

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we try and bring you the biggest WWE news and rumors from the day. In today's piece, we take a look at the WWE Superstar who recently signed a new four-year deal.

Adding to that, we also have some interesting comments from Jon Moxley and AJ Styles about the recent releases from WWE. But, as usual, before we get to all that, let us get past the two headline-makers of the day:

Roman Reigns' name banned on WWE TV?

Roman Reigns was supposed to be in the WrestleMania match against Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship but he had to pull out. The coronavirus situation made it difficult for many Superstars and Reigns was one of them to take a call and not perform at the pay-per-view.

Braun Strowman replaced him in the match and won the title from Goldberg in some style. Now, with the Monster Among Men performing regularly on SmackDown, announcers have been told to just focus on him and not mention the situation that got him into the match.

As per Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co, WWE have told the announcers to not mention Reigns' name until further notice. He also adds that the former WWE Champion might not be on TV for some time and that could be the reason why his name has been banned by WWE.

The wrestlers I spoke to all agree that Reigns pulling out of the show was the right decision and one person who is friends with Reigns told me that he probably won’t be back for at least a few months. There is no word on how Vince McMahon feels about Reigns’ decision but it is interesting that the announcers were told not to mention Reigns during the WrestleMania commentary.

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue has made it clear that there is absolutely no backstage heat for Reigns and that WWE accepted his decision. He states that everyone is in Roman's corner and no one has any issue with him pulling out of the WrestleMania match.

There is no heat on Roman whatsoever, or at least there is no heat on Roman that is public, I don't mean to say that no one's come and said it publicly but in the background, there may be, but in many ways, you may encounter unconscious prejudice. So there may be in the future at some point, someone will think to themselves, 'Oh, we can't use roman because he is unreliable.' At the moment, everyone is in Roman's corner, they truly believe in him and think this is the right move for him.

