WWE Rumor Roundup: Roman Reigns names likely members of his new faction; Brock Lesnar to feud with 4-time IMPACT World Champion?; The Big Dog vs The Rock update - 24th Septemeber 2020

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where Sportskeeda brings to you the biggest stories from the day. In today's edition, this article will talk a lot about the WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and what the future holds for him.

This article shall also take a look at who Brock Lesnar might be feuding with once he returns to WWE. Also, A feud between The Rock and Roman Reigns that the fans have been waiting for a long time might finally come to fruition.

This article will also talk about Roman Reigns taking a dig at RETRIBUTION and revealing who he would have in his faction. So without further ado, let's dive in and take a look at the biggest stories of the day:

#5 Roman Reigns talks about his possible faction in WWE

The Big Dog Roman Reigns recently had a discussion with some fans via a Zoom call. The WWE Universal Champion took a dig at RETRIBUTION and said that his faction could take them out easily.

Reigns then stated who he would have in his faction if he were to form one.

''Boy, you put me and my cousins, the girls, Joe as well, just based off the lineage, that's a tough group to dismantle. I mean, we just watched RETRIBUTION and The Hurt Business. We would squash them, all of them. You put them all together, we would squash them all."

Roman Reigns has returned with a new attitude. So it is very much possible that as a 'mob boss' Reigns will choose to surround himself with his goons. Although he does have Paul Heyman by his side right now, having an entourage of his Samoan family would certainly add to the aura of the 'Tribal Chief' of WWE.

"I mean, they're legitimate competitors, they are great athletes, but you put all of us together, with not only the fact that, we're hard-nosed competitors ourselves."