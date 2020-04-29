Reigns/Lesnar

In today's edition, we shall talk about how The Big Dog indirectly helped current Superstar from being fired, update on the WWE future of two former Champions, and Cody Rhodes rejecting the proposal of released WWE Superstar joining AEW.

Tyler Breeze was almost released by the company during developmental before he was needed to be Roman Reigns' tag-team partner which helped him cement his place in FCW and continue performing as a WWE Superstar for years to come. Let us take a look at the story, among others:

#5 How Roman Reigns was responsible for preventing Superstar from losing his job

In an interesting story, Xavier Woods revealed that Tyler Breeze was about to be cut from FCW before a tag-team stint with Roman Reigns helped him save his job.

Talking on their podcast, Woods, Big E, Kofi Kingston, and guest Tyler Breeze talked about the time when Tyler Breeze and Xavier Woods were a tag-team in FCW but Breeze was paired with Roman Reigns last-minute so that The Big Dog could become Champion.

All of a sudden, I see Breeze walking out and I hear his music. I’m like, ‘Wait, what? We’re a tag team?’ And then I see him walking out with who? Roman Reigns. And then what happens? By the end of that match, there’s a one, two, three, and Breeze and Roman Reigns were the new Tag Team Champions, while Breeze and I were a legitimate tag team.” (H/T: Sportskeeda)

Xavier Woods revealed that they had been trying new persons for Breeze because he was on the chopping block, and could have been released. However, luckily for him, a pairing with Roman Reigns helped him win the tag-team Championships.