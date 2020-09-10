Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we try and bring to you the biggest rumors, stories and updates from the world of WWE.

We have a jam-packed edition for you today as we will be talking about Vince McMahon's plans for Roman Reigns and The Fiend, backstage heat on iconic Superstar for going off-script and the big main event match WWE has planned for Hell in a Cell PPV.

We will also be talking about a former Champion in WWE possibly being taken off television after loss on RAW. So without further ado, let us jump right in.

#5 Plans for Roman Reigns' WWE WrestleMania opponent changed

Roman Reigns won the Universal Championship at Payback by ending the week-long reign of Bray Wyatt. However, unlike what many anticipated, he will not be facing The Fiend at Clash of Champions, but his cousin Jey Uso.

Roman Reigns has aligned himself with Paul Heyman and the two have already established their dominance on the blue brand. With Reigns finally winning the Universal Championship, it is only a matter of time before he clashes with Bray Wyatt again.

Dave Meltzer of WON reported that The Fiend and Roman Reigns feud is not over yet and Wyatt is being saved for a later date to have a match with The Big Dog in WWE.

The idea seems to be to save Fiend, his WrestleMania opponent in the original planning that Vince changed, to a later PPV.

Roman Reigns has finally turned heel in WWE and it is being believed that 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt will be turned into the top babyface on SmackDown. It is likely that their feud is being stalled for the moment so that it can pick up around the beginning of the road to WrestleMania.