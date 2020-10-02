WWE Rumor Roundup: Several stars upset after risky new decision, Another RAW Superstar out injured and more - 2nd October 2020

Welcome to today's edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup, where we take a look at the day's top stories. There are some interesting developments in the possible Rock vs Roman Reigns WrestleMania match, while one SmackDown star could be on his way out of WWE.

We also have some backstage news on why Roman Reigns vs Jey Uso was one-sided as well. Before we get to all that, let us get past the two headline-makers of the day:

Several stars upset after risky new decision

WWE are planning to get back on the road, and several stars are upset with the new decision. Fightful Select have reported that there were 'groans and frustration' among the Superstars when they were asked to get ready to travel again.

Fightful also reports that an unnamed Superstar claimed that WWE had not done enough to bring up their confidence levels. The feeling remains that things are not going to improve anytime soon.

Triple H hinted at WWE not restarting their shows on the road in his recent media call. He said:

"It's, again, a touch-and-go situation. If you settle in one location, maybe you get there a little bit sooner. As far as WWE getting back to a traveling show that's in different cities every week or different cities every night sometimes, I just don't, just my opinion, but I don't see that happening for a while. We're still in the thick of this, and it seems to be, now that things are, in some places, ramping back up, but also at the same point in time, life must go on for people. They're opening events up, and they're opening things up here. We are looking to see, as things open, what is available, but we will not execute something that we don't feel like we can do safely for our performers, for our staff, for our crew, and for fans. We don't want to put people at risk unnecessarily, so we're doing everything we can."

However, things seem to have changed as WWE's contract with the Amway Centre comes to an end at the end of this month. The company is looking at an exit plan for the ThunderDome, and more details are set to follow in the coming days.