WWE Rumor Roundup: SmackDown Superstar undergoes surgery, Goldberg to return, Becky Lynch plans dropped, and more - 25th June 2021

Welcome to today's WWE Rumor Roundup, where we cover all the top stories of the day.

Another busy day at WWE today with the company releasing a bunch of people. We have covered it extensively on Sportskeeda, but now we're going to take a look at the other WWE rumors and news of the day.

We have some interesting news on Drew McIntyre's future in WWE, as well Mickie James revealing the storyline that offended her. But before we get to those, let's take a look at the headline makers of the day

WWE SmackDown star undergoes surgery

Montez Ford has been written off WWE TV with a storyline injury, but things are not that simple. WWE had Otis attack one-half of The Street Profits on SmackDown and reported he was taken to a local medical facility. The digital team later confirmed he had a partial rib fracture and torn intercostal cartilage:

"Montez Ford suffered a partial rib fracture and torn intercostal cartilage as a result of the attack by Otis. He's being evaluated at a local medical center, and WWE Digital will follow up with any up."

But Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Newsletter claims Montez Ford is out because of surgery. He reported that the surgery was not related to any injury but was voluntary. He added that the former tag-team champion should be back in action soon.

"It appears the injuries Ford suffered in the Otis beating on the 6/11 Smackdown were a cover story as he posted photos of him in a hospital appearing like he was getting ready for surgery on 6/24. He did get legitimate surgery, a voluntary surgery not related to an injury and not something that should keep him out of action for any significant length of time."

Montez Ford is expected to stay on SmackDown even after the reported WWE Draft, unless Otis is also switched to Monday Night RAW. With WWE writing off the former tag-team champion with a storyline injury, Ford is expected to return to the ring and feud with Otis.

