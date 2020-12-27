WWE Rumor Roundup - Steve Austin's in-ring return 'definitely possible', Brock Lesnar spotted, Special rule to not hit a popular Superstar in the face revealed - 27th December 2020

It's been a really tough day for the fans of WWE, AEW, and professional wrestling as a whole as we lost Brodie Lee. The former WWE Superstar passed away at the age of 41, and the entire world of wrestling is standing together to pay tributes to the respected former WWE Intercontinental and AEW TNT Champion.

Beyond the unfortunate news, we have many stories worth discussing in today's edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup.

We begin the lineup with a former WWE Superstar's claim that Stone Cold Steve Austin could return to the ring.

Elsewhere, a veteran revealed details of WWE forbidding talent from hitting a popular Superstar in the face.

Brock Lesnar, who has been out of action since WrestleMania 36, was recently spotted sporting a new look. Several Superstars have also been confirmed to return for the Legends Night episode of RAW. Additionally, some of the advertised names have not been seen in the company for a while.

We end the roundup with a story about what Vince McMahon told Sting when The Icon rejected a WWE offer.

#5. RVD says Stone Cold Steve Austin's in-ring WWE return is definitely possible

Stone Cold Steve Austin has not wrestled a proper match since WrestleMania XIX when he lost to The Rock. While Austin has had two 'matches' since his retirement, the 'Beer Drinking' and 'Redneck Triathlon' contests don't classify as legitimate matches in our book.

The speculation and talk regarding Austin's potential in-ring return have been discussed for years, but the 56-year-old WWE Hall of Famer has continued to stay away from the squared circle.

RVD, however, believes that Steve Austin can definitely return to the ring in a controlled environment. During an interview with Thibaud Choplin, Rob Van Dam stated that he had seen wrestlers performing in their 70s, and Steve Austin could also wrestle in a safe setup.

RVD added that he is unsure whether Austin would want to wrestle as the Hall of Famer is doing really good for himself.

"It's definitely possible. If he wants to do it, I think he definitely could do it. You know what I mean? It's an environment that's controlled enough... I've seen guys that are in their seventies that are still wrestling sometimes, and it's not an issue, really. I don't know why he would want through. I mean, he's very successful. He's making so much money, and it seems like he's still on roll, like once a month or something. Anyway, I'm sure it's not that often, but even if he's been away and hasn't wrestled in a while, he's been on the show often enough to still have that value. And he always will have that value because he's an icon," said Rob Van Dam. (H/T Rajah)

Steve Austin had revealed back in September 2019 that he would be physically capable of doing another match. Given the emergence of cinematic matches, Stone Cold's return just can't be ruled out.