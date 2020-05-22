Seth Rollins and The Undertaker

Welcome to today's edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup. The rumor mill is filled with a lot of interesting gossips, and there is a ton of news from WWE to cover as well. However, we have gone through everything and are here to bring you just the best and most important stuff.

In today's roundup, we take a look at what The Undertaker told Vince McMahon after the Montreal Screwjob and the big story behind his long entrances. Seth Rollins has hit back at Jim Cornette for his comments about Becky Lynch and more.

Before we get to all that, let us get past the two headline-makers of the day:

WWE Superstar possibly suffers a career-ending injury

Ember Moon has revealed that her injury could be a career-ending one. The former NXT Superstar was talking on WWE Backstage when she claimed that she might never be the same when she returns.

“The more and more I sit back and look at everything I’ve done and what I would redo, I think more about my injury currently and realizing that I may have a career-ending injury. I’m coming back from the hardest injury and I might not have a chance to redeem myself of all the things I wanted to do. And all the things I want do in my future. It’s so hard to think back in regret when I try to look forward.” (H/T: Pro Wrestling Sheet)

Moon suffered an Achilles rupture last year and is yet to return to action. She had already hinted before that there was no proper timeline for her return to the squared circle and the doctors had told her she might be out for over a year.

She also added that she feels she should have ended Asuka's unbeaten streak in WWE and not Charlotte Flair.