WWE Rumor Roundup - Superstar expected to join AEW, Major talk about the Mysterios' status, Alberto El Patron involved in a heated backstage incident

Today's stories feature some big names, including a few well-known former talents, as reports suggest that Tony Khan's team is interested in signing two recently-released WWE stars.

Elsewhere, former WWE Champion Alberto El Patron was reportedly involved in a messy backstage incident at an event.

Rey and Dominik Mysterio were also in the news following details of their potential split emerged online. We wrapped up the latest WWE Rumor Roundup with an update on Charlotte Flair's future after she was written off TV at WrestleMania Backlash.

#1. Malcolm Bivens is expected to join AEW; Executives interest in signing Candice LeRae

Candice LeRae and Malcolm Bivens (Stokely Hathaway)

WWE recently released ten NXT stars, and it hasn't taken long for AEW to enter the fray. In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Malcolm Bivens chose not to re-sign with WWE as his goal was to go to AEW.

People close to Bivens expect the outspoken manager to be an AEW talent once his non-compete clause ends. Here's what was revealed about Malcolm Bivens' future:

"For whatever this is worth, in NXT, the belief was that Bivens didn't sign because he wanted to go to AEW and will be there when his non-compete ends," reported Dave Meltzer. "Whether that's true or not, that was the belief."

AEW hasn't hesitated in onboarding former WWE stars since the company's inception. In addition to Malcolm Bivens, high-ranking officials are allegedly lobbying to get Candice LeRae into the fold.

After her contract expired, the 36-year-old superstar decided to end her five-year run with the promotion. As per Meltzer, she could also be another potential addition to AEW's growing women's roster.

"While we don't know Tony Khan's thoughts on the matter, it is obvious that there are people in power at AEW who would want her in the company," added Meltzer.

AEW already boasts of an incredibly deep roster, but Tony Khan seems unlikely to hold back on new signings.

#2. Backstage update on Rey and Dominik Mysterio

Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

Rey Mysterio has not wrestled a televised match since WrestleMania 38 as the legendary superstar has undergone multiple stem cell treatments for his injuries. Dominik was also written off WWE programming after an attack from Veer Mahaan.

It has now been revealed that WWE has discussed potentially breaking up Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

While the plan was floated backstage, Dave Meltzer noted that Rey Mysterio was still essential for Dominik's on-screen presentation. There are apparent doubts over the young superstar's rumored singles career.

"There is at least talk of them not being put together going forward, although without the connection to Rey," continued the Wrestling Observer journalist, "there's really not much they can do with Dominik on the main roster."

The promotion has often teased Rey and Dominik going their separate ways, but the angle has never come to fruition. It remains to be seen whether Dominik Mysterio is ready for a singles run.

#3. Alberto Del Rio involved in a backstage incident at a wrestling show

Four-time WWE Champion Alberto El Patron reportedly got into a backstage argument at a KAOZ Lucha Libre event in Monterrey, Mexico.

The former WWE star was apparently told to show up at the venue at 3 PM. Alberto allegedly arrived two hours late and was barred from entering the locker room. As reported by WrestlingNews.co, promoter Alonso Botello informed security personnel about stopping the former world champion.

El Hijo de Dos Caras, Alberto El Patron's brother, was at the arena and was also seen screaming at the promoter. Dos Caras accused him of playing up to the cameras and claimed that El Patron was never told to come to the show at 3 PM.

Alberto eventually made it to the ring and even wrestled a match, as you can view in the video footage above.

#4. News on Charlotte Flair's WWE future

Charlotte Flair had a brutal 'I Quit' match against Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash. The Queen was effectively written off TV with a broken radial bone, and the storyline injury is expected to keep her out for months.

In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer stated that Flair is taking some time off to prepare for her marriage to Andrade. The ceremony is scheduled to take place during Memorial Day weekend.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion is slated to return during the summer. Additionally, she is expected to resume her feud with Ronda Rousey once she is ready to compete again.

"This was to explain Flair being out of action due to getting ready for her wedding with Manny Andrade of AEW over Memorial Day weekend. She is scheduled to return over the summer going for revenge," said Meltzer.

It remains to be seen whether Charlottle Flair will be able to win back the SmackDown Women's Championship upon her return or if she succumbs to defeat once again at the hands of Ronda Rousey.

Edited by Debottam Saha