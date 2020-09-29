We're back with another stacked edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup. As you may have figured out from the headline, today's lineup has some explosive stories.

We begin with a multiple-time World Champion pulling down his pants in a WWE production meeting on the day before he officially quit the company.

Moving on to Sami Zayn, the reigning Intercontinental Champion revealed details of the time when there was heat on him for being annoying backstage.

Several notable faces were absent from the Clash of Champions PPV, and the reasons have been revealed.

The RAW Tag Team Championship match had a botched finish, however, what was the originally planned ending? We now know that as well.

On that note, let's take a look at each story in detail:

#5 Kurt Angle reveals he pulled his pants down in a WWE production meeting

Kurt Angle was a guest on the latest edition of Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions, and the former WWE Champion revealed an incredible incident from the time he left the company in 2006.

Kurt Angle was really frustrated in the WWE, and he was hell-bent on getting released. To get his point across to Vince McMahon, Angle decided to crash a WWE production meeting.

The former World Champion took it to a whole different level by pulling his pants down in front of Vince McMahon, showing the wounds he had sustained in his groin area. Angle was scheduled for a Triple Threat match on RAW, but he wanted to push his way out of the company as he was really unhappy at that time.

Vince McMahon paid heed to Angle's demands, and they had a talk in the boss' office in Stamford, after which, he was officially released from WWE the very next day.

Here's what Angle revealed about the incident:

"The day before I quit, I went into a production meeting. I walked up to the front where Vince and the people were. I pulled my pants down my knees. B**ls are showing. Big black and blue marks, all across my groin area, all the way down my hamstring, up to the groin and my stomach. I tore three muscles the night before, at a house show. That night, for RAW, I was supposed to do a Triple Threat Ladder match. I just walked in and wanted Vince to see what's going on, and why I'm so unhappy. He's like, "Woah! I guess you wanna talk?" I was like, "Yeah!" He said, "Come to my office, not here. I need to talk to you at Stamford."